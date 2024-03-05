Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling Wasn't Unanimous

If there was ever a case for 'taking the L,' it's this. A day later, a day after SCOTUS unanimously ruled in Trump's favor, The Atlantic is still trying to find a way to call it a loss. Hey, we'll give them this, they are consistently whiny and willing to make fools of themselves to prove they're the most anti-Trump of all.

The Atlantic is what you get when a bunch of self-important people sit around pretending they're smarter than everyone else ...

"This case reveals originalism as practiced by the justices for the fraud it actually is: a framework for justifying the results that the jurists handpicked by the conservative legal movement wish to reach," @AdamSerwer writes: https://t.co/h4kqwcfBgJ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 5, 2024

Then again, they likely had this written ahead of time assuming it would be 6-3 in Trump's favor and didn't care enough to rewrite the piece.

Take a look at this:

From The Atlantic (if we have to read it, so do you):

It was always unlikely that the Supreme Court, with its right-wing majority, would uphold Colorado’s ruling throwing Donald Trump off the ballot merely because he tried to execute a coup after losing the 2020 election. As the unanimous per curiam ruling issued Monday overturning Colorado’s decision suggests, a Court made up of nine liberal justices may not have done so either. That’s because sustaining the Fourteenth Amendment’s bar on insurrectionists holding office as written would put the justices in the difficult political position of looking like they were deciding an election. Such a thing could undermine popular support for the Court as an institution. It might prompt Congress to act to constrain the Court’s power. It could have led to a massive and potentially violent backlash from Trump supporters.

Oh FFS.

Could they be any more annoying? Remember when these same people claimed if Hillary lost her supporters would just be sad? Yeah, that didn't happen.

tfw you had the article written and didn’t expect a 9-0 decision — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 5, 2024

TFW you just can't take the L.

You wrote that before it ended up being 9-0, didn't you. LMAO clowns. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 5, 2024

If you were wondering how the press would treat a 9-0 SCOTUS decision, the answer is "pretend it wasn't." https://t.co/OIKYMcGtDY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 5, 2024

This was a 9-0, excellently written opinion.



They're just...lying. https://t.co/oFcoKspiqR — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 5, 2024

My working theory is that most of these takes were created as prewrites with the assumption that the court would go 6-3, and when it went 9-0 they … just published anyway.



Not going to waste a perfectly good prewrite and start all over again! https://t.co/juuvDBeFiu — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 5, 2024

Seeing a trend here.

HA HA HA HA HA

Because Ketanji Brown-Jackson is so conservative.

What a bunch of nobs.

