Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads (Trend BACKFIRES)

Ironically, a bunch of men have been trending #DemocratsDefendWomen because of a video that pretends abortion is the most important thing a woman can have access to. No, seriously. Nothing says you care about women like refusing to define them OR pretending all that matters is their ability to have an abortion.
Especially when you're addressing 'Girl Dads'.
Because all dads want to make sure their daughters can have abortions or something.
Leftist men are just awful.
🚨ATTENTION🚨— Jim Drastic (@JimDrastic) March 6, 2024
All GIRL DADS need to watch and retweet this important video!#DemocratsDefendWoman 🇺🇸
pic.twitter.com/aXm5X0E93f
This guy, who seems like a real winner, is all over the trend:
As a Girl Dad, as a brother, as a son, as a husband, and a caring human being, I LOVE this POWERFUL video.💙— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 6, 2024
Only ONE party is defending Women's rights.
Please share widely. 🙏💪#DemocratsDefendWomenpic.twitter.com/unWF48Bixk
Ok, we're pretty sure he's a dude.
If not, our bad.
If you’re wondering the current status of the Republican party…— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) March 7, 2024
Here’s video of the guy North Carolina Republicans just nominated for Governor - Mark Robinson.
“I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote.”
Make him famous. #DemocratsDefendWomen pic.twitter.com/wJeA6kOGWD
Another dude ...
Every woman should have to watch this video. The fact is #DemocratsDefendWoman https://t.co/zqk1nCt99r #resisters #BlueWave2024— john murray (@john_holiness) March 7, 2024
And another dude ...
#DemocratsDefendWoman #VoteBlueToProtectWomenRights #VoteBlueToProtectDemocracy #SayNoToMAGA #VoteBlueDownBallot #VoteBlueNoMatterWho pic.twitter.com/jHt6ssNw2w— GregMarSci 💙 (@BrisMarSci) March 7, 2024
Recommended
And yet another ...
#DemocratsDefendWoman https://t.co/4OoomuHTK9— RobertC Florida Democrat (@robbecfldem) March 7, 2024
Gosh, it sounds to us like men really want women to be able to have abortions. Wonder why that is.
Kidding, we know already.
#DemocratsDefendWoman— Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) March 7, 2024
Does this apply to changing rooms and competitive sports?
Asking for a friend. @jk_rowling
We're pretty sure Rowling would disagree about Democrats defending women.
#DemocratsDefendWoman— Joe (@JoeC1776) March 7, 2024
*does not include women murdered and possibly raped by illegal aliens.
Laken Riley, say her name. pic.twitter.com/sueXaUQimb
Say her name.
#DemocratsDefendWomen with penises and throw the rest under the bus.— Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 7, 2024
Something like that.
Abortion ends over 300K women every year before they ever have a chance to be ‘defended’ by Democrats. #DemocratsDefendWomen— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2024
All Democrats do is defend us … totally. #DemocratsDefendWomen pic.twitter.com/pJwpru4PuQ— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2024
Right. #DemocratsDefendWomen pic.twitter.com/af0rA7Vgwn— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2024
Don't you ladies feel safer already?
Heh.
======================================================================
Related:
You KNOW Biden's Southern Border is a DISASTER When Reuters Asks Babylon Bee if Their Border Joke is TRUE
GRRL BYE! Katie Porter Claims CA Loss Was RIGGED (Then Tries to Backpedal) and Now We're Officially Dead
Too FUNNY: White House SNAFU Announcing Biden's SOTU Reveals What the TRUE State of the Union Is and LOL
Umm, Election Interference?! Fani Willis Better Buckle Up After Being Caught in Another WHOPPER of a Lie
Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes OHHH So Very Wrong
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member