Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads (Trend BACKFIRES)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on March 07, 2024
Instagram

Ironically, a bunch of men have been trending #DemocratsDefendWomen because of a video that pretends abortion is the most important thing a woman can have access to. No, seriously. Nothing says you care about women like refusing to define them OR pretending all that matters is their ability to have an abortion.

Especially when you're addressing 'Girl Dads'.

Because all dads want to make sure their daughters can have abortions or something.

Leftist men are just awful.

This guy, who seems like a real winner, is all over the trend:

Ok, we're pretty sure he's a dude.

If not, our bad.

Another dude ... 

And another dude ... 

Gosh, it sounds to us like men really want women to be able to have abortions. Wonder why that is.

Kidding, we know already.

We're pretty sure Rowling would disagree about Democrats defending women.

Say her name.

Something like that.

Don't you ladies feel safer already?

Heh.

