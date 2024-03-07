Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads (Trend BACKFIRES)

Ironically, a bunch of men have been trending #DemocratsDefendWomen because of a video that pretends abortion is the most important thing a woman can have access to. No, seriously. Nothing says you care about women like refusing to define them OR pretending all that matters is their ability to have an abortion.

Especially when you're addressing 'Girl Dads'.

Because all dads want to make sure their daughters can have abortions or something.

Leftist men are just awful.

🚨ATTENTION🚨



All GIRL DADS need to watch and retweet this important video!#DemocratsDefendWoman 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/aXm5X0E93f — Jim Drastic (@JimDrastic) March 6, 2024

This guy, who seems like a real winner, is all over the trend:

As a Girl Dad, as a brother, as a son, as a husband, and a caring human being, I LOVE this POWERFUL video.💙



Only ONE party is defending Women's rights.



Please share widely. 🙏💪#DemocratsDefendWomenpic.twitter.com/unWF48Bixk — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 6, 2024

Ok, we're pretty sure he's a dude.

If not, our bad.

If you’re wondering the current status of the Republican party…



Here’s video of the guy North Carolina Republicans just nominated for Governor - Mark Robinson.



“I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote.”



Make him famous. #DemocratsDefendWomen pic.twitter.com/wJeA6kOGWD — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) March 7, 2024

Another dude ...

And another dude ...

And yet another ...

Gosh, it sounds to us like men really want women to be able to have abortions. Wonder why that is.

Kidding, we know already.

#DemocratsDefendWoman



Does this apply to changing rooms and competitive sports?



Asking for a friend. @jk_rowling — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) March 7, 2024

We're pretty sure Rowling would disagree about Democrats defending women.

#DemocratsDefendWoman



*does not include women murdered and possibly raped by illegal aliens.



Laken Riley, say her name. pic.twitter.com/sueXaUQimb — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 7, 2024

Say her name.

#DemocratsDefendWomen with penises and throw the rest under the bus. — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 7, 2024

Something like that.

Abortion ends over 300K women every year before they ever have a chance to be ‘defended’ by Democrats. #DemocratsDefendWomen — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2024

Don't you ladies feel safer already?

Heh.

