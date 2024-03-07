Too FUNNY: White House SNAFU Announcing Biden's SOTU Reveals What the TRUE State of the Union Is and LOL

As talking heads like Joe Scarborough insist that Biden is currently his BEST BIDEN (that was really stupid, right?) it would appear Biden's White House doesn't even actually know when his SOTU will be. That should give us all a lot of confidence in the so-called leader of the free world, right?

Hoo boy.

Big catch by Chaya Raichik (as usual):

Wrong year and wrong month. This admin is completely incompetent pic.twitter.com/yPGH4oQVol — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 7, 2024

OOPSIE.

Ha

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

And that my dear,

is the state of the union. pic.twitter.com/0HrQNp3f8q — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) March 7, 2024

And that's the sad truth.

State of the Union….appropriate 🙄 — Gregory (@gregzilla901) March 7, 2024

We're not sure there's a better example of the state of our union under Biden.

This is a technical glitch. The image wasn’t added to the tweet manually, it’s a website preview image which isn’t necessarily even the image on the website.



Just a web developer glitch.



The twitter intern should have caught it fast though. — Jeff Richman 🎃🎄 (@jcrichman) March 7, 2024

Fair point but still.

They can't even get this right.

It’s due for broadcast 9pm EST .. how they’re going to keep Joe awake till 9pm remains a mystery! — Duchess of Exeter 🇦🇺 (@WhosFibbing) March 7, 2024

Will likely be a medical cocktail to end all medical cocktails.

Perfect encapsulation on the Biden Administration — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) March 7, 2024

Ain't it though?

This is what diversity hiring gets you. 🤡🌎 — ExtrovertedNerd (@ExtrovertedNerd) March 7, 2024

*cough cough cough*

FYI, we'll be covering it in a LIVE BLOG here on Twitchy! Put it on your 'planner', come hang out with us tonight (March 7) at 9 pm ET ... we're sure there will be plenty of mockery to go around.

