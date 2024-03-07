Too FUNNY: White House SNAFU Announcing Biden's SOTU Reveals What the TRUE State of the Union Is and LOL

AP Fact-Check on 'Claims Biden's Secretly Flying Migrants Into the Country' Is a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As talking heads like Joe Scarborough insist that Biden is currently his BEST BIDEN (that was really stupid, right?) it would appear Biden's White House doesn't even actually know when his SOTU will be. That should give us all a lot of confidence in the so-called leader of the free world, right?

Hoo boy.

Big catch by Chaya Raichik (as usual):

OOPSIE.

Ha

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

And that's the sad truth.

We're not sure there's a better example of the state of our union under Biden.

Fair point but still.

They can't even get this right.

Will likely be a medical cocktail to end all medical cocktails.

Ain't it though?

*cough cough cough*

FYI, we'll be covering it in a LIVE BLOG here on Twitchy! Put it on your 'planner', come hang out with us tonight (March 7) at 9 pm ET ... we're sure there will be plenty of mockery to go around.

Umm, Election Interference?! Fani Willis Better Buckle Up After Being Caught in Another WHOPPER of a Lie
Sam J.
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: BIDEN SOTU

