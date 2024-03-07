You KNOW Biden's Southern Border Is a DISASTER When Reuters Asks Babylon Bee If Their Border Joke Is TRUE

The Babylon Bee is really good at what they do.

So good, in fact, that Reuters emailed their Editor-in-Chief, Kyle Mann, to ask if their story about ballot boxes installed at the border wall was true. To be fair, we're not sure if this is a reflection on the Bee being THAT GOOD or Biden's border being THAT BAD.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

Take a look at this:

Reuters sent us an email to find out if our @TheBabylonBee story about ballot boxes being installed along the border wall was true.



I tried to help 'em out. pic.twitter.com/lBsuoGMscG — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 6, 2024

Now THAT is funny.

Next they'll be checkin in on this one pic.twitter.com/LaCKAWNSKH — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 6, 2024

Hey, it is Reuters - we wouldn't put anything past them.

Haha amazing 🤩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2024

Ain't it?

This is the post they cited to prove it's being shared all around the internet as disinfo: a FB share with 2 emoji reacts pic.twitter.com/MqPQdQP8mN — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 6, 2024

What a bunch of a-holes.

Seriously.

That same "Reuters Fact Check" account has peppered my DMs twice over the last month.



It's hilarious. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 6, 2024

Add it to the Reuters fact-check hall of shame. pic.twitter.com/4wQk41IGAx — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) March 6, 2024

Never change, Reuters.

