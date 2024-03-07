Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question

Steve Garvey can absolutely beat Adam Schiff.

His numbers prove it.

That being said, this is California we're talking about and the machine is already gearing up to somehow find plenty of votes for Schiff in this Senate battle HOWEVER, the fact he's trying to talk smack at Garvey already tells us he's nervous.

Guess being a complete loser who's been censured by his own body might not look great for his campaign.

This 'bait,' however, was really stupid - Schiff For Brains totally set himself up for some serious trolling here.

Hey @SteveyGarvey6,



Quick question — did you vote for Donald Trump on Tuesday?



California voters want to know! — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) March 7, 2024

Hey Adam,

Quick question - did you ever get those Trump nudie pics you were so desperate to get your hands on?

California voters want to know!

Dolt.

California gets what it votes for, Newscum and Schiff for Brains. No wonder people are fleeing the state. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) March 7, 2024

But now they have an opportunity to vote for someone who doesn't suck.

Garvey could be a great senator for California.

Feeling the heat are ya ?



Good !!



Come on California… Make sure that this lying sack of shit doesn’t get anywhere near that Senate seat. You’re gonna have to come out in droves to outvote the cheating. .



Then in 2025 relieve him of his duties in the house.

He has proven… — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) March 7, 2024

C'mon CALIFORNIA.

Garvey is going to trounce you and the boos you got at your recent speech tell that story. Of course you'll cheat, as democrats always do, but it won't be enough. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 7, 2024

Let's hope this is true.

The machine is mighty strong.

Hey Schiff head. Did you lie about the Russia hoax? Americans want to know! — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) March 7, 2024

Hey Adam, did you ever get the Trump / Russian pee pee tapes? 🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 7, 2024

That's right, Adam wanted the pee tapes too.

Is there something Adam wants to tell us?

*snort*

