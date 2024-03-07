Step Aside, Cookie Monster! Biden Now Tries to Get a Boost From Fictional...
Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Steve Garvey can absolutely beat Adam Schiff.

His numbers prove it.

That being said, this is California we're talking about and the machine is already gearing up to somehow find plenty of votes for Schiff in this Senate battle HOWEVER, the fact he's trying to talk smack at Garvey already tells us he's nervous.

Guess being a complete loser who's been censured by his own body might not look great for his campaign.

This 'bait,' however, was really stupid - Schiff For Brains totally set himself up for some serious trolling here.

Hey Adam,

Quick question - did you ever get those Trump nudie pics you were so desperate to get your hands on? 

California voters want to know!

Dolt.

But now they have an opportunity to vote for someone who doesn't suck.

Garvey could be a great senator for California.

C'mon CALIFORNIA.

Let's hope this is true.

The machine is mighty strong.

That's right, Adam wanted the pee tapes too.

Is there something Adam wants to tell us?

*snort*

