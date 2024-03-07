Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When...
We Got NOTHIN': Kamala Harris Accidentally Does Her Best Drunk Mime Impression During Speech (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on March 07, 2024
Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

Kamala Harris spoke on Democracy.

We think.

You know though, we're not entirely sure which isn't unheard of with Harris. Honestly, at this point, it would probably be more newsworthy if she didn't sound like some drugged-up lawn flamingo when giving a speech.

Advertisement

This one is extra funny because of the way she's moving ... watch:

We're not sure she's ok.

In fact, we're not even sure we should make a drunk joke here just in case ... 

Let her go.

She's rolling.

She is the strangest, most awkward speaker ... we honestly feel like she knows none of us like her so she's even more self-conscious than she would normally be. That or she just really sucks at public speaking and they should give her odd jobs like Border Czar.

Oh, wait.

*HIC*

Ahem.

Or talking about the importance of spanning time when you're spanning time.

Totally and yet, not at all.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRACY KAMALA HARRIS

