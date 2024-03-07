We Got NOTHIN': Kamala Harris Accidentally Does Her Best Drunk Mime Impression During Speech (Watch)

Kamala Harris spoke on Democracy.

We think.

You know though, we're not entirely sure which isn't unheard of with Harris. Honestly, at this point, it would probably be more newsworthy if she didn't sound like some drugged-up lawn flamingo when giving a speech.

This one is extra funny because of the way she's moving ... watch:

This is very strange



Is she ok?



pic.twitter.com/JS8wygRPjZ — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 7, 2024

We're not sure she's ok.

In fact, we're not even sure we should make a drunk joke here just in case ...

But…we are a Republic. Not a democracy. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) March 7, 2024

Let her go.

She's rolling.

She is the strangest, most awkward speaker ... we honestly feel like she knows none of us like her so she's even more self-conscious than she would normally be. That or she just really sucks at public speaking and they should give her odd jobs like Border Czar.

Oh, wait.

I’m thinking she has access to Nancy Pelosi’s vodka stash. — ShelleyG (@zamgirl1) March 7, 2024

*HIC*

Ahem.

Duality. Did she just learn that word? — Minister of Truthy Things 🙊🙉🙈 (@katealva) March 7, 2024

she should stick to venn diagrams — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) March 7, 2024

Or talking about the importance of spanning time when you're spanning time.

Totally and yet, not at all.

Yeah, that works.

