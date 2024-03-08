Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews

Full disclosure, this editor did cringe a little bit watching Sen. Katie Britt deliver the GOP rebuttal after Biden's SOTU - it felt a bit infomercial-y but we get why they chose her. A youngish woman talking about more than her ability to take the life of the most innocent because Democrats have nothing else to offer Americans other than the ability to kill their offspring was fairly effective.

Advertisement

With more practice, Britt will likely improve but the Leftist women saying horrible, sexist crap about her ... this is as good as they're ever going to get, and considering how bad they are? Yikes.

Whatever happened to women supporting women? Especially on International Women's Day? Or do they only support women who agree with them?

Right.

#SOTU response delivered from a kitchen, where a woman belongs. pic.twitter.com/ylxuhmkSKk — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 8, 2024

The kitchen is where all the sharp knives are as well but sure, go the lazy, sexist route. That's totally a winning argument.

Ioffe wasn't the only harpy:

We're still not convinced Amy has always been a woman.

OH SETTLE DOWN, it's a joke.

Sort of.

Women of America: Republicans had Sen. Katie Britt deliver that speech from her kitchen because that’s where they think women belong. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024

Not an original one in the bunch.

#KatieBritt said that women are up at 2 am worrying about finishing chores and getting dinner on the table. 🤔



I think women in this country are up at 2 am worrying about how their rights & the rights of their daughters are being ripped away by the likes of Katie Britt. #SOTU — Rep. Julie von Haefen (@juliefornc) March 8, 2024

Right? So many of us are up at night worried our daughters might not be able to take the life of an unborn child.

Nailed it.

WHO ARE THESE HORRIBLE WOMEN?

Katie Britt delivered her SOTU response from her kitchen. Couldn't tell if she was barefoot or pregnant, but ya gotta appeal to those @GOP wives. Extra points if the oven timer goes off right at the end: "Women can have it all! Your rapist's baby *DING* and a perfect hot dish!" — Elayne Animals & Comedy Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) March 8, 2024

See what we mean?

Trump cultist Katie Britt smiles as she talks about how American families are hurting. pic.twitter.com/nKCtoFRsFM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024

Maybe she missed it but the cult was chanting 'JOE JOE JOE' an hour earlier during the SOTU.

Here’s Katie Britt in her high end kitchen with her news anchor quality hair, nails and makeup and her gold cross perfectly placed, detailing how “we, the American people, are struggling”. Funny how you ignore Biden’s desire to tax billionaires 25%, or the bill introduced to stop… pic.twitter.com/5HX4wtqiuT — Jessica Anderson For VA HouseofDelegates (@JessAnderson4VA) March 8, 2024

They are obsessed with her kitchen.

Heh.

Katie Britt supporting a rich, white rapist from her kitchen while scapegoating migrants and wearing a cross couldn’t be more on brand. — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) March 8, 2024

Someone really needs to hand these heifers several mirrors.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

LOVE the Smell of Schadenfreude in the Morning! Dems FURIOUS With Biden for Saying 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU

Advertisement

'Extraordinary': J.K. Rowling Just Made India Willoughby Look Even DUMBER for Threatening Her With Police

Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question

We Got NOTHIN': Kamala Harris Accidentally Does Her Best Drunk Mime Impression During Speech (Watch)

Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads (Trend BACKFIRES)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.