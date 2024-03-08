BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden...
A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's...
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathro...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for...
Rep. MTG Shamed Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name During SOTU Speech (But...
The Problem With ‘Sweet Baby, Inc.’ Isn’t Diversity: It’s Stupid, Immersion-Breaking Diver...
Biden's Temporary Pier in Gaza Giving Jim Geraghty Beirut, Lebanon Vibes
Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis
Prof: Universities Are Unprepared for a GOP Administration That Will 'Defund Grievance Stu...
Sit Back and Crack a Cold One: It's Twitchy's LIVE BLOG of the...
Hamas Leader Says No One Expected Israel's Response to October 7 to Be...
Uh Oh! 'Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Try to Block Biden's Motorcade Route to...
HuffPost Unearths Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Wishing Women Couldn't V...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We All Agree With the First Amendment, But …

Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Full disclosure, this editor did cringe a little bit watching Sen. Katie Britt deliver the GOP rebuttal after Biden's SOTU - it felt a bit infomercial-y but we get why they chose her. A youngish woman talking about more than her ability to take the life of the most innocent because Democrats have nothing else to offer Americans other than the ability to kill their offspring was fairly effective.

Advertisement

With more practice, Britt will likely improve but the Leftist women saying horrible, sexist crap about her ... this is as good as they're ever going to get, and considering how bad they are? Yikes.

Whatever happened to women supporting women? Especially on International Women's Day? Or do they only support women who agree with them?

Right.

The kitchen is where all the sharp knives are as well but sure, go the lazy, sexist route. That's totally a winning argument.

Ioffe wasn't the only harpy:

We're still not convinced Amy has always been a woman.

OH SETTLE DOWN, it's a joke.

Sort of.

Not an original one in the bunch.

Right? So many of us are up at night worried our daughters might not be able to take the life of an unborn child.

Recommended

Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nailed it.

WHO ARE THESE HORRIBLE WOMEN?

See what we mean?

Maybe she missed it but the cult was chanting 'JOE JOE JOE' an hour earlier during the SOTU.

They are obsessed with her kitchen. 

Heh.

Someone really needs to hand these heifers several mirrors.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

LOVE the Smell of Schadenfreude in the Morning! Dems FURIOUS With Biden for Saying 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU

Advertisement

'Extraordinary': J.K. Rowling Just Made India Willoughby Look Even DUMBER for Threatening Her With Police

Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question

We Got NOTHIN': Kamala Harris Accidentally Does Her Best Drunk Mime Impression During Speech (Watch)

Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads (Trend BACKFIRES)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS LEFT SEXIST SOTU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom
Grateful Calvin
BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden Actually Says 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU
Sam J.
A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's RUNNING With It
Doug P.
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for 'Disrupting' SOTU Address
Amy Curtis
Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA Buta Biberaj
Grateful Calvin
Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom Grateful Calvin
Advertisement