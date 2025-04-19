Bill Maher Warns Dems: AOC and Bernie Are Not Going to Get the...
Judging From the Sunday Morning Show Schedule Sen. Van Hollen REALLY Thinks He's Got a Winning Issue

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen certainly seems to be fairly confident that the hosts of the Sunday morning shows won't push him too hard about the real story of the deported illegal alien the media keeps referring to as a "Maryland man," because he's going to be making all the rounds tomorrow:

We're not expecting a whole lot of pushback to Van Hollen from the hosts of those shows but perhaps somebody will do a random act of journalism and grill the Maryland senator about Garcia's gang affiliation, the domestic violence complaint from his wife a few years ago and his Tennessee detention on suspicion of human trafficking (reporters at Van Hollen's press availability yesterday certainly didn't want to ask about all that). 

No kidding!

We were hoping that "This Week" would have Van Hollen and Homan on at the same time, but the interview with Trump's border czar has already been recorded. Too much to hope for.

If we were doing one of those interviews Van Hollen would definitely be offered a margarita. However, Margaret Brennan might only ask Van Hollen about Garcia's favorite ice cream flavor.

So much for Booker's "history making" marathon speech. The Dems are like a Roomba that just keeps going until it can find a narrative/cause celebre that doesn't end up backfiring. 

