Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press Conference

Doug P. | 12:27 PM on April 19, 2025
Meme

Senator Chris Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador to visit with a deported man who was in the U.S. illegally appears to have backfired on the Maryland Democrat because he's spent some subsequent time trying to explain why there were a couple of margaritas on the table. Van Hollen basically said El Salvador government officials planted the cocktails on the table during the meeting. Anybody believe that one?

But the real issue is that the Democrats are fighting to have a deported illegal alien with a gang affiliation and allegations of domestic abuse returned to the U.S. 

When Van Hollen got back to the U.S., he spoke and took some questions:

Byron York was among those who couldn't help but notice what the gathered "journalists" weren't interesting in asking Van Hollen about:

Van Hollen was asked about Rachel Morin's murder, but nothing about this particular deportee's gang affiliation, Tennessee detention on suspicion of human trafficking or domestic abuse allegations. Not that we're surprised.

Bingo. 

