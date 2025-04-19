Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press Conference

Senator Chris Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador to visit with a deported man who was in the U.S. illegally appears to have backfired on the Maryland Democrat because he's spent some subsequent time trying to explain why there were a couple of margaritas on the table. Van Hollen basically said El Salvador government officials planted the cocktails on the table during the meeting. Anybody believe that one?

But the real issue is that the Democrats are fighting to have a deported illegal alien with a gang affiliation and allegations of domestic abuse returned to the U.S.

When Van Hollen got back to the U.S., he spoke and took some questions:

I went to El Salvador hoping to meet with Kilmar & check on his well-being, and I had the chance to do that last night.



Our courts have been clear: this was an ILLEGAL abduction. I’m speaking now about my meeting with Kilmar & our work to bring him home: https://t.co/0tZjVonkUF — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

Byron York was among those who couldn't help but notice what the gathered "journalists" weren't interesting in asking Van Hollen about:

The emerging evidence of Abrego Garcia's activities--the gang allegation, Tennessee questions, domestic violence--the remarkable thing is that no journalist at the Van Hollen news conference asked even a single question about it. https://t.co/mQ8y1vMe5y — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 19, 2025

Van Hollen was asked about Rachel Morin's murder, but nothing about this particular deportee's gang affiliation, Tennessee detention on suspicion of human trafficking or domestic abuse allegations. Not that we're surprised.

