Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His Visit With Deported Illegal

Doug P. | 11:16 AM on April 19, 2025
The approval rating for the congressional Democrats is somewhere in the low 20s, and apparently they've decided to try and shore up support by... going all-in to try and get a deported illegal alien gang member returned to the United States while working to stop other deportations. 

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador ended up being an optics disaster, as the president of that country pointed out:

It's apparent that the margarita thing has become a problem for Van Hollen, but he can explain!

The drinks were planted, you see: 

Sure, Jan!

Strong Bill Clinton denial vibes with that one, Sen. Van Hollen. 

"I. Did. Not. Have. Relations. With. Those. Margaritas."

And the Dems obviously intend to keep digging.

***

