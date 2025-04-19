Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His Visit With Deported Illegal

The approval rating for the congressional Democrats is somewhere in the low 20s, and apparently they've decided to try and shore up support by... going all-in to try and get a deported illegal alien gang member returned to the United States while working to stop other deportations.

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador ended up being an optics disaster, as the president of that country pointed out:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

It's apparent that the margarita thing has become a problem for Van Hollen, but he can explain!

The drinks were planted, you see:

Sen. Van Hollen responds to 'Margarita gate,' claims drinks were planted by El Salvadorian officials https://t.co/nORVRJAdsB pic.twitter.com/2O5Sg99GpM — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2025

Sure, Jan!

🚨 OMG... HE'S BACKTRACKING! After @NayibBukele caught Van Hollen and Kilmar Garcia enjoying margaritas together, he INSISTS they had nothing to do with it and didn't touch the drinks!



He says, no, we only touched COFFEE, and he accused El Salvador of planting the drinks.… pic.twitter.com/81Z2sI69Ia — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

HOLY SH*T🚨 This Press Conference that Senator Chris Van Hollen is doing is a complete disaster 🤣



He is getting embarrassed by millions because he was CAUGHT having Margaritas with an illegal



I LOVE THIS



pic.twitter.com/QbbCUst15P — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 18, 2025

Strong Bill Clinton denial vibes with that one, Sen. Van Hollen.

"I. Did. Not. Have. Relations. With. Those. Margaritas."

Margarita Gate. 😆



A United States Senator explaining how we can tell he didn't drink margaritas with the gang banger he visited in a foreign country.



Democratic Party is rock bottom. https://t.co/SRRrOeHa92 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) April 19, 2025

And the Dems obviously intend to keep digging.

***

