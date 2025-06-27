Charles Payne, Clay Travis and Others Point Out How Horribly the Dems' 'Trump Crash' Narrative Has Aged

Earlier this year, when President Trump was talking about tariffs, there was a market dip amid some uncertainty, and that was enough of a window for the Democrats to push yet another narrative. The Left also knew the media would help them out.

We ended up hearing about the "Trump crash," the "Trump slump" and possibly another Great Depression:

One month ago. Elizabeth Warren explains what Trump's tariffs are going to do to the economy. 🤣



Market crash. People losing their homes, jobs, and savings. Evictions from apartments.



You are so helpful Liz! 🤪pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b10Zh — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2025

Chuck Schumer says "the Trump slump is upon us now"



pic.twitter.com/e1LdPUzCN1 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 9, 2025

The media of course got in on the act, including the totally objective Chuck Todd:

A lot of folks being “liberated” from their retirement savings. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 3, 2025

Stephen King almost seemed giddy at the thought of regular Americans' retirement savings disappearing:

Enjoying the ruin of your 401Ks, Trump voters? Because Trump is like honeybadger: he don’t give a shit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 3, 2025

Fast forward nearly three months.

Another Democrat talking point has bitten the dust:

Breaking News

Record Highs for S&P 500 & NASDAQ — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 27, 2025

The media's probably proud of themselves for making people freak out for no real reason:

The S&P 500 has hit a new record high. I hope you bought more stock in April when the legacy media lost its mind and fueled a panic, but even if you just held your stock and refused to panic your 401ks are worth more today than they ever have been before. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/ZcPOoKfS7j — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 27, 2025

We're now expecting spin from CNN and others saying "the S&P500 hit a record high, and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing."

LOL!