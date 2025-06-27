ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRE...
Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion...
BREAKING: Judiciary Tyranny Loses as Supreme Court Rules in Birthright Citizenship Case (L...
Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving...
*WINK WINK*: Far Be It for Us to Spread Gossip BUUUT This Saucy...
Candace Owens Accuses Critics of Her CUH-RAZY of Being Paid, Calls Shawn Farash...
VIP
1 Year Ago the Dem/Media 'Cheap Fakes' and 'Sharp As a Tack' Defenses...
DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back...
Yes, Potato, We Know: Stelter Confirms That the Media's Job Is Not News,...
Make It STOP: Don Lemon and Harry Sisson's New 'Strut' Video Makes Us...
‘How’s It Hanging?’ Electrical Worker Dangles Over Intersection After Semi Smashes Crane’s...
Dem NYC Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani Sets His Sights on Capitalists to Fund His...
CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad...
VIP
Editor Who Starts Book Club Has Panic Attack After Reading About 'Contemporary Masculinity...

Charles Payne, Clay Travis and Others Point Out How Horribly the Dems' 'Trump Crash' Narrative Has Aged

Doug P. | 11:04 AM on June 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier this year, when President Trump was talking about tariffs, there was a market dip amid some uncertainty, and that was enough of a window for the Democrats to push yet another narrative. The Left also knew the media would help them out. 

Advertisement

We ended up hearing about the "Trump crash," the "Trump slump" and possibly another Great Depression: 

The media of course got in on the act, including the totally objective Chuck Todd:

Stephen King almost seemed giddy at the thought of regular Americans' retirement savings disappearing: 

Fast forward nearly three months.

Another Democrat talking point has bitten the dust: 

Recommended

Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions
Sam J.
Advertisement

The media's probably proud of themselves for making people freak out for no real reason: 

We're now expecting spin from CNN and others saying "the S&P500 hit a record high, and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing." 

LOL!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions
Sam J.
BREAKING: Judiciary Tyranny Loses as Supreme Court Rules in Birthright Citizenship Case (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRES Deliciously
Sam J.
Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving Pete Hegseth Right About Her
Sam J.
*WINK WINK*: Far Be It for Us to Spread Gossip BUUUT This Saucy Lil' Nugget About Chris Murphy Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back to Nazi Germany In HEATED Debate with Journo
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions Sam J.
Advertisement