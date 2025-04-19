Judging From the Sunday Morning Show Schedule Sen. Van Hollen REALLY Thinks He's...
California Frees Child Killer After 15 Years, Calls Him 'Remorseful'—Toddler's Death Apparently Forgiven

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on April 19, 2025
imgflip

This story is so sick, it's honestly hard to write about it. How could a parole board make such a decision? All he had to do was serve 15 years for taking the life of a child? Something is very wrong with this picture. Is he remorseful for killing the child or is he just faking because he got caught. Let's be real.

Granny was a smart woman. He is mad he is getting punished.

CA Parole Board let this MONSTER out on parole? “On August 30, 2008, just before 7:00 a.m., appellant, his live-in girlfriend Sabrina Romero, and Romero's two-year-old son Guillermo (William) drove to Romero's workplace and dropped her off.   At the time William was fine, talking normally, and had no apparent injuries. Around 9:00 a.m., Romero called appellant.   She could hear William in the background playing with his toys and talking to himself. Around 9:30 or 9:45 a.m., appellant called Romero and said that William had been jumping up and down on the bed and hurt himself.   Romero asked appellant to bring William to her workplace so that she could see if he was okay.    Romero then called Ruby Dominguez, who was William's godmother and a certified medical assistant, and asked that she come and check William. When appellant arrived with William, Romero saw foam coming out of William's mouth.   He did not respond when she called his name.   Dominguez also saw foam coming from William's mouth.   His eyes were “flipped back,” his hands were clenched, and his head was “pretty blown up.”    Dominguez called 911. Paramedics Larry Dano and Anthony Tubbs arrived around 10:20 a.m. They found William unconscious and unresponsive to physical and verbal stimuli.   His eyes were rolled back in his head, and he was unable to track any movement.    William was taken to a hospital where Dr. Jorge E. Montes, a pediatric critical care specialist, found him brain dead.   Dr. Montes observed “a tremendous amount of damage and injury to [William's] brain.”   William died in the hospital. Dr. Joseph Pestaner, a forensic pathologist, performed an autopsy on William, which revealed five separate areas of bruising to the head, three fractures of the skull, a few areas of bruising on William's arms and legs, and hemorrhaging in and detachment of the retinas.    The hemorrhaging in the head extended past the skull, through protective layers, to the brain.   The pressure from the buildup of blood between the skull and the brain caused the skull to fracture.    Dr. Pestaner opined that the injuries had occurred recent to William's death, which was rapid.    The head injuries were caused by blunt force, were abusive in nature, and were not consistent with a simple fall to the ground.”

