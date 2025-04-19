California Frees Child Killer After 15 Years, Calls Him 'Remorseful'—Toddler's Death Apparently Forgiven

This story is so sick, it's honestly hard to write about it. How could a parole board make such a decision? All he had to do was serve 15 years for taking the life of a child? Something is very wrong with this picture. Is he remorseful for killing the child or is he just faking because he got caught. Let's be real.

BREAKING: The California Parole Board has granted release to convicted child murderer Josue Herrera. In 2010, he was sentenced to 25 years to life for beating to death a TWO YEAR OLD CHILD in Kern County. The Board has granted him parole after 15 years, saying he is “remorseful”… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 19, 2025

The child's family can issue their brand of justice. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 19, 2025

As my Granny would have said, he's not sorry, he's just sorry he got caught. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) April 19, 2025

Granny was a smart woman. He is mad he is getting punished.

The California Parole Board just told every grieving parent that their child’s life has an expiration date for justice.



No serious society does this. None. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 19, 2025

CA Parole Board let this MONSTER out on parole? “On August 30, 2008, just before 7:00 a.m., appellant, his live-in girlfriend Sabrina Romero, and Romero's two-year-old son Guillermo (William) drove to Romero's workplace and dropped her off. At the time William was fine, talking normally, and had no apparent injuries. Around 9:00 a.m., Romero called appellant. She could hear William in the background playing with his toys and talking to himself. Around 9:30 or 9:45 a.m., appellant called Romero and said that William had been jumping up and down on the bed and hurt himself. Romero asked appellant to bring William to her workplace so that she could see if he was okay. Romero then called Ruby Dominguez, who was William's godmother and a certified medical assistant, and asked that she come and check William. When appellant arrived with William, Romero saw foam coming out of William's mouth. He did not respond when she called his name. Dominguez also saw foam coming from William's mouth. His eyes were “flipped back,” his hands were clenched, and his head was “pretty blown up.” Dominguez called 911. Paramedics Larry Dano and Anthony Tubbs arrived around 10:20 a.m. They found William unconscious and unresponsive to physical and verbal stimuli. His eyes were rolled back in his head, and he was unable to track any movement. William was taken to a hospital where Dr. Jorge E. Montes, a pediatric critical care specialist, found him brain dead. Dr. Montes observed “a tremendous amount of damage and injury to [William's] brain.” William died in the hospital. Dr. Joseph Pestaner, a forensic pathologist, performed an autopsy on William, which revealed five separate areas of bruising to the head, three fractures of the skull, a few areas of bruising on William's arms and legs, and hemorrhaging in and detachment of the retinas. The hemorrhaging in the head extended past the skull, through protective layers, to the brain. The pressure from the buildup of blood between the skull and the brain caused the skull to fracture. Dr. Pestaner opined that the injuries had occurred recent to William's death, which was rapid. The head injuries were caused by blunt force, were abusive in nature, and were not consistent with a simple fall to the ground.”

That is a report of the crime. Now, this cretin will walk free.

Sickening. The little boy’s life was worth more than this! 💔 — Hope (@Hope42022) April 19, 2025

The same people who want to jail you for misgendering will free a man who murdered a toddler with his fists. Insane. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 19, 2025

They are legitimately mentally ill.

reddit told me they take care of child abusers in prison. — Second City Bureaucrat (@CityBureaucrat) April 19, 2025

Unfortunately, they missed one.

This is what happens when democrats are in charge. They release child murderers. Classic democrats. — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) April 19, 2025

Democrats are evil.



They are unleashing unholy hell on our communities.



They want us to be afraid to leave our houses (like in third world hellscapes).



This is oppression! — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) April 19, 2025

Yes, this is actually robbing people of their freedom and peace of mind.

When did it switch from doing time for the crime you committed as a punishment to a Newsom appointed parole board decides you’re no longer a threat to society and the killer is “sorry”. ? — ….. (@dontfalforit) April 19, 2025

I have a follow up story for you Bill. We hear these stories all the time. Can you write a piece explaining how parole board members are selected/ appointed in various states? — Rick Calvert (@blogworld) April 19, 2025

