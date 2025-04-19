Brace for a 'Very Convenient Moving of the Goalposts' In Spin About Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Democrats and the media would like everybody to think that the Trump administration deported a "Maryland man" who was just minding his own business and broke no laws. But the story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Democrats are trying to have returned to the U.S., contains some details the Left would rather try and keep under wraps:

Advertisement

🚨Listen to Border Czar Tom Homan educate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.



It’s really that easy when the facts on your side. pic.twitter.com/qWAp1M2fWc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2025

It's becoming obvious that the reality of the situation is beginning to put dents in the Dems' preferred narrative about Garcia.

CNN's Jim Sciutto made a bit of a pivot that we'll probably be seeing more of from the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy):

The El Salvador story is less about Abrego Garcia himself than about the right to due process.



The assault on Harvard is less about the school itself (there are and will be others) but attempted federal control of private universities.



The assault on law firms is less about… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 17, 2025

Goalpost shift detected!

This is a very convenient moving of the goalposts.



A few days ago, they were all saying he was an innocent Maryland father. Now that we know he is a domestic abuser, suddenly it’s “oh, it’s not really about him.” https://t.co/jEOgpxpR87 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 19, 2025

The media's just too predictable.

Guess not!

"Please forget that the El Salvador story is completely about Abrego Garcia." https://t.co/BKG3rvQ7jF pic.twitter.com/qSLim8JmhV — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 19, 2025

The police can forcibly take my blood at a traffic stop and there’s a $10 billion data center in Utah spying on everything I say.



The media is telling me I’ll lose my due process rights if we don’t allow a wife beating illegal alien gang member back into the US.



I’m tired. https://t.co/WhRVAET65V — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025

The Communists have settled on "due process" as their talking point for every piece of lawfare and subversion they're pushing right now.



I don't think I'll be lectured on the law by the same people that:



1. Inflicted the Covid scam on me.



2. Illegally allowed 20 million 3rd… https://t.co/iYfgVdqQgk — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 18, 2025

They do have their "priorities."

Everyone of these "principles" was completely ignored by Jim and his colleagues 15 minutes ago. Illegal gang members deserve process, but peaceful J6ers wrongly given terrorism charges don't. Biden punishing schools to impose radical gender ideology? OK. Trump punishing Harvard… https://t.co/6hwxZ2WTlJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 18, 2025

There are no double standards quite like Dem/media double standards.