Brace for a 'Very Convenient Moving of the Goalposts' In Spin About Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Democrats and the media would like everybody to think that the Trump administration deported a "Maryland man" who was just minding his own business and broke no laws. But the story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Democrats are trying to have returned to the U.S., contains some details the Left would rather try and keep under wraps:
🚨Listen to Border Czar Tom Homan educate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2025
It’s really that easy when the facts on your side. pic.twitter.com/qWAp1M2fWc
It's becoming obvious that the reality of the situation is beginning to put dents in the Dems' preferred narrative about Garcia.
CNN's Jim Sciutto made a bit of a pivot that we'll probably be seeing more of from the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy):
The El Salvador story is less about Abrego Garcia himself than about the right to due process.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 17, 2025
The assault on Harvard is less about the school itself (there are and will be others) but attempted federal control of private universities.
The assault on law firms is less about…
Goalpost shift detected!
This is a very convenient moving of the goalposts.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 19, 2025
A few days ago, they were all saying he was an innocent Maryland father. Now that we know he is a domestic abuser, suddenly it’s “oh, it’s not really about him.” https://t.co/jEOgpxpR87
The media's just too predictable.
Oh, so it's not about a "Maryland father"? https://t.co/fX9kY0RBS7— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 19, 2025
Guess not!
"Please forget that the El Salvador story is completely about Abrego Garcia." https://t.co/BKG3rvQ7jF pic.twitter.com/qSLim8JmhV— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 19, 2025
The police can forcibly take my blood at a traffic stop and there’s a $10 billion data center in Utah spying on everything I say.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025
The media is telling me I’ll lose my due process rights if we don’t allow a wife beating illegal alien gang member back into the US.
I’m tired. https://t.co/WhRVAET65V
The Communists have settled on "due process" as their talking point for every piece of lawfare and subversion they're pushing right now.— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 18, 2025
I don't think I'll be lectured on the law by the same people that:
1. Inflicted the Covid scam on me.
2. Illegally allowed 20 million 3rd… https://t.co/iYfgVdqQgk
They do have their "priorities."
Everyone of these "principles" was completely ignored by Jim and his colleagues 15 minutes ago. Illegal gang members deserve process, but peaceful J6ers wrongly given terrorism charges don't. Biden punishing schools to impose radical gender ideology? OK. Trump punishing Harvard… https://t.co/6hwxZ2WTlJ— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 18, 2025
There are no double standards quite like Dem/media double standards.
