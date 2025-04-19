Brace for a 'Very Convenient Moving of the Goalposts' In Spin About Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Judging From the Sunday Morning Show Schedule Sen. Van Hollen REALLY Thinks He's...
Doug P. | 3:20 PM on April 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats and the media would like everybody to think that the Trump administration deported a "Maryland man" who was just minding his own business and broke no laws. But the story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Democrats are trying to have returned to the U.S., contains some details the Left would rather try and keep under wraps:

It's becoming obvious that the reality of the situation is beginning to put dents in the Dems' preferred narrative about Garcia.

CNN's Jim Sciutto made a bit of a pivot that we'll probably be seeing more of from the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy): 

Goalpost shift detected!

The media's just too predictable.

Guess not!

They do have their "priorities."

There are no double standards quite like Dem/media double standards.

