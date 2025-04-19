Are Y'all Okay? Slate Tries Egg-splaining Why Americans Care About Food Prices and It's a Tad BIZARRE

Slate Magazine is located in NYC, so it's doubtful any of its staffers have spent any amount of time in rural red areas. You know, those places where our food usually comes from.

Despite that, they're going to try and egg-splain why the rest of us are so concerned about the cost of a food that's not only a breakfast staple, but an ingredient in many things we eat.

Welcome to "Egg," a series that attempts to explain why Americans have absolutely lost their minds over egg prices. https://t.co/Rsi4tTJPvM pic.twitter.com/SltCBnw7Om — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

Let's take a glance at what they write:

What was the great American egg moment? The rising cost of eggs—which reached a new peak last week—led the country to crack in existential distress. The reaction suggested something deeper about our national obsession with these orbs of life, and also reminded us all how weird it is that they are a staple of our diets to begin with. Herein, publishing through Easter, are one dozen explorations of what eggs mean to us, from the politics to the kitchen to eggsplanations of some of the oddest corners of our scrambled relationship with the humble and mighty egg.

A list of articles about eggs and ... related(?) topics follows.

The first controversy that truly knocked Trump off his stride isn’t over, writes Ben Mathis-Lilley. https://t.co/4XeQaeJ9oa — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

'Off his stride' seems a bit of a stretch.

Um, what?

“We’re too stuck in our ways. When it comes to eggs, we simply refuse to count past 12.” Danny Palumbo gets to the yolk of the matter. https://t.co/URKwmOQia6 — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

This writer can't remember the last time she bought only a dozen eggs. She usually gets the 18-count or the 36 double-pack. She has two teenage and one pre-teen boy.

You might only know half the story when it comes to high egg prices. Luke Winkie breaks it down. https://t.co/IHIwgHAzF2 — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

The Biden-Harris administration culling millions of laying birds didn't help.

What is the most unusual egg people eat regularly? @annamgibbs ponders the answer. https://t.co/ynQZzaXx9m — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

Okay, this article is kinda cool:

We’ve all seen a stray ostrich egg at Whole Foods and thought, What if? Maybe you’ve even cooked one. But what is the most unusual egg people eat regularly? If you can think of it, we probably eat it. So the answer to this question really just depends on where you live. In the U.S., we might find it strange that people in the U.K. eat black-headed gull eggs (they’re considered a delicacy). People in the U.K. might find it strange that people in Taiwan eat pigeon eggs, while people in Taiwan might find it strange that people in the Falkland Islands eat penguin eggs. What might be gourmet in one country is head-turning in another. Similarly, some eggs may seem odd to the average American not for their species, but for the way they are prepared. Balut, a popular Filipino street food, refers to a fertilized duck egg which contains the remains of an entire baby duckling—revolting to some foreigners, yet a much-loved delicacy to those who are familiar. Century eggs from China, which can be made with duck, chicken, or quail eggs, aren’t 100 years old, but they are cured in mud for weeks to months, taking on potentially belly-turning hues. Iron eggs from Taiwan are cooked multiple times in soy sauce or tea until they turn chewy and chocolate-colored.

We all learned something today.

If you have a runny-egg aversion, you're not alone—and there's probably a good reason for it. https://t.co/rysQPu0ayl — Slate (@Slate) April 18, 2025

This writer loves runny eggs. But she can't eat Cadbury Cream Eggs because they look like runny eggs.

Yeah, it doesn't make sense to her, either.

We have to go with no.

Because eggs are in everything and they are a staple food eaten every day. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) April 18, 2025

As we said.

We would soon hear roosters crowing from city homes and high-rises! ... — Marxiella (@fariba_98) April 18, 2025

This writer doesn't own chickens, but she knows people who do and she's part of chicken Facebook groups because it's fascinating. The folks at Slate would lose their mind if they had to deal with what it means to raise chickens -- it's a lot of work.

Nothing like being lectured about eggs by a bunch of coastal elitists leftists at Slate who have never seen a chicken in real life other than on reruns of Seinfeld. — ColdCathodeMan (@ColdCathodeMan) April 18, 2025

Yeah. All of this.

