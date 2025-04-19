Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press...
VIP
'Trans Women' Are Just Men With a Sick Fetish and Here's Even More...
Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His...
MSNBC Couldn't Bail Out Fast Enough When Trump Started Rattling Off Facts About...
Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About...
Family Lawyer: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is a Loving Father but Skips Over Wife...
Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal...
Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS...
The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned...
David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'
Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
VIP
It's Time for the Wisconsin GOP to Take Off the Gloves

Joe Walsh Dumps Musket for a Sniveling Screed, Deluded He’ll Bully Trump with Big Bad Words

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on April 19, 2025
ImgFlip

Remember when Joe Walsh was prepared to grab a musket to defend America?

Advertisement

Those were the days. Now, Joe Walsh loathes Trump (there was better money in that stance) and he is very proud he signed a letter admonishing Trump. I'm sure that will get Trump to change his mind on everything.

What a clown. Let's check out what this 'strongly worded letter' actually says.

An Open Letter Opposing White House Retaliatory Investigations
We write with grave concern about the two presidential memoranda dated April 9, 2025,
targeting Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, respectively — two former national security officials
who served the people of the United States. These executive actions represent a dangerous
escalation in the abuse of presidential power: weaponizing federal agencies to carry out
personalized retribution against named individuals.
Presidents of both parties have long respected the independence of federal law enforcement and refrained from using the power at their disposal to punish perceived enemies. Indeed, presidents have gone out of their way to avoid even the appearance of impropriety or influence. President Trump’s statements are a profoundly unconstitutional break with this tradition. He is explicitly targeting two Americans because they exercised their First Amendment rights and criticized him.
That is a miscarriage of justice which these individuals, and other people and institutions
vindictively singled out by him, will be unfairly forced to endure. The president of the United
States must not direct federal authorities to investigate people with whom he disagrees.
This is not democratic governance. It is baseless retaliation — and it has no place in the United States of America. Across our history, there have been dark chapters where state power has been weaponized and dissent suppressed, including the crackdown during and after World War I, the Red Scare of the 1950s, and President Richard Nixon’s “enemies list.” These episodes are now seen as shameful deviations from the fundamental American principles of free expression and impartial justice. The April 9 presidential memoranda are an appalling rejection of those bedrock democratic values.
Indeed, the President’s actions not only evoke some of the worst moments in our history; they go even further. For a president to personally and publicly direct the levers of the federal
government against publicly named citizens for political reasons sets a new and perilous
precedent in our republic. It brings to mind the abuses of power that characterize authoritarian
nations, not the United States. No matter one’s party or politics, every American should reject the notion that the awesome power of the presidency can be used to pursue individual vendettas.
Behavior of this kind is more to be expected from a royal despot than the elected leader of a
constitutional republic. This is the path of autocracy, not democracy.
For these reasons, we urge that the President immediately rescind these memoranda and that
agency heads repudiate any order that undermines their oaths, politicizes their missions, or
betrays the constitutional principles they are sworn to uphold.
These actions, if carried out, will leave a permanent stain on our institutions and erode our
democracy. History will not forget who stood silent. We will not stand silent

Recommended

Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press Conference
Doug P.
Advertisement

What a joke.

Without a doubt.

Oh, don't give this Billy Bada## any new ideas.

Actually, they probably yell out 'nerd'. 

Big time 'desperate to be the main character' energy.

Honestly, no one impactful or relevant would be within 100 feet of that letter.

Tags: JOE WALSH TRUMP PRESIDENT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION NEVER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press Conference
Doug P.
MSNBC Couldn't Bail Out Fast Enough When Trump Started Rattling Off Facts About Deported Illegal
Doug P.
Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned to the White House
Warren Squire
Allow Sen. Van Hollen to Explain How Those Margaritas Got There During His Visit With Deported Illegal
Doug P.
'Trans Women' Are Just Men With a Sick Fetish and Here's Even More Proof
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Byron York Noticed Something About the 'Journalists' at Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Press Conference Doug P.
Advertisement