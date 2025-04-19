Joe Walsh Dumps Musket for a Sniveling Screed, Deluded He’ll Bully Trump with Big Bad Words

Remember when Joe Walsh was prepared to grab a musket to defend America?

You might not believe it, but in 2016, Joe Walsh was so pro-Trump he said he’d grab his musket if Trump lost. pic.twitter.com/mFCsNiq72r — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

Those were the days. Now, Joe Walsh loathes Trump (there was better money in that stance) and he is very proud he signed a letter admonishing Trump. I'm sure that will get Trump to change his mind on everything.

I’m proud to have signed this.👇 https://t.co/BEL1LVp8QW — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 19, 2025

What a clown. Let's check out what this 'strongly worded letter' actually says.

An Open Letter Opposing White House Retaliatory Investigations

We write with grave concern about the two presidential memoranda dated April 9, 2025,

targeting Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, respectively — two former national security officials

who served the people of the United States. These executive actions represent a dangerous

escalation in the abuse of presidential power: weaponizing federal agencies to carry out

personalized retribution against named individuals.

Presidents of both parties have long respected the independence of federal law enforcement and refrained from using the power at their disposal to punish perceived enemies. Indeed, presidents have gone out of their way to avoid even the appearance of impropriety or influence. President Trump’s statements are a profoundly unconstitutional break with this tradition. He is explicitly targeting two Americans because they exercised their First Amendment rights and criticized him.

That is a miscarriage of justice which these individuals, and other people and institutions

vindictively singled out by him, will be unfairly forced to endure. The president of the United

States must not direct federal authorities to investigate people with whom he disagrees.

This is not democratic governance. It is baseless retaliation — and it has no place in the United States of America. Across our history, there have been dark chapters where state power has been weaponized and dissent suppressed, including the crackdown during and after World War I, the Red Scare of the 1950s, and President Richard Nixon’s “enemies list.” These episodes are now seen as shameful deviations from the fundamental American principles of free expression and impartial justice. The April 9 presidential memoranda are an appalling rejection of those bedrock democratic values.

Indeed, the President’s actions not only evoke some of the worst moments in our history; they go even further. For a president to personally and publicly direct the levers of the federal

government against publicly named citizens for political reasons sets a new and perilous

precedent in our republic. It brings to mind the abuses of power that characterize authoritarian

nations, not the United States. No matter one’s party or politics, every American should reject the notion that the awesome power of the presidency can be used to pursue individual vendettas.

Behavior of this kind is more to be expected from a royal despot than the elected leader of a

constitutional republic. This is the path of autocracy, not democracy.

For these reasons, we urge that the President immediately rescind these memoranda and that

agency heads repudiate any order that undermines their oaths, politicizes their missions, or

betrays the constitutional principles they are sworn to uphold.

These actions, if carried out, will leave a permanent stain on our institutions and erode our

democracy. History will not forget who stood silent. We will not stand silent

What a joke.

He hasn't gone nearly far enough. Arrests need to start happening ASAP. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 19, 2025

Top 5 gringiest grifter. — Satanás (@smejk70030) April 19, 2025

Without a doubt.

Next thing you're going to do is write a letter to the editor. — MrGarbage (@GarbageDudes) April 19, 2025

Oh, don't give this Billy Bada## any new ideas.

Brave. You walk into a bar and instead of the crowd yelling “Norm” they yell out “Normandy!” 🙄 — Chuck (@freediverchuck) April 19, 2025

Actually, they probably yell out 'nerd'.

So brave. You’re my hero. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) April 19, 2025

Why aren’t you grabbing your musket? Lmfao — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) April 19, 2025

All about Joe - always wants to be part of the story. He has the same mental challenges as the guy from Taxi driver had. — Taylor Barista (@barista_ta27411) April 19, 2025

Big time 'desperate to be the main character' energy.

Really? Figured they would be after influential, relevant, impactful people to sign. But I guess not. — Dr. Winthorp (@winthorpphd) April 19, 2025

Honestly, no one impactful or relevant would be within 100 feet of that letter.