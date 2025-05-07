Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo to Swear on X

Say what you want about Democrats, but one thing they know how to do is follow a script. It has been a couple of months since the memo went out from the DNC that the way for leftists to show voters that they are super serious, and the way for them to connect with American voters, is to engage in profanity every time they speak to a camera or post on social media.

Once again, Democrats, outstanding job in picking David Hogg as your vice chair. He knows how to 'code talk' to voters just like Tampon Tim Walz.

(In fairness, we don't think that Rep. Jasmine Crockett got that memo. She just always chooses to be vulgar and profane as part of her 'Jazzy from the Block' fake persona.)

The best part about the DNC directive for Democrats is that it's not even necessary anymore for them to understand even the basics of public policy or government programs. Just drop an F-bomb in your post, and the voters will flock to you, right?

Last night, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan (who lists his pronouns in his bio and is co-chair of the 'Equality Caucus,' LOL) demonstrated both parts of the left's new engagement equation in his failure to comprehend Social Security, but hiding his ignorance by using the F word.

Let’s be clear: Social Security is your f*****g money. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) May 6, 2025

Umm ... what?

It's clear that this is an attempt by Democrats to pivot and try to connect with voters on issues that resonate with them. Pete Buttigieg is doing the same thing by all of a sudden saying that we have too many regulations -- even though he has never opposed any of them in his career, and has only tried to create more.

Everyone hates paying taxes, and it is common for people to say that paying them is the government stealing our money, but Social Security is not the same thing.

It's worse.

Actually, it's not, and a sitting US Congressman should know how Soc Sec works.

Maybe that's why he and his party have been happily screwing it up for 30 years. https://t.co/ANnAiyEfpk — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) May 6, 2025

It's difficult to determine if Pocan is lying or if he is just that ignorant of how Social Security works.

As always, in such cases, we embrace the power of 'AND.'

Where's my money, right now? pic.twitter.com/hu4oSQT7X1 — Still Shakin' It Boss (@StillShakinIt) May 6, 2025

It *should* be your f*****g money, but since SS was set up as a Ponzi scheme instead of individual accounts, it’s not. https://t.co/6IM1njrEKk — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 6, 2025

If it's OUR money, why has it all already been spent?

Your money is gone. It paid for the SS of the generation before you. SS is by definition a Ponzi scheme. With the Boomer's zeal for baby killing there is not enough population to support the Boomer's benefits. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) May 7, 2025

If it's OUR money, why don't we have any control over how it is managed?

Then why don’t I get a say in how it’s invested, and why do I only get back a portion of what you steal from me? https://t.co/Y3uT8UqZ2G — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 7, 2025

If it's OUR money, then why is it all already gone?

If Social Security is *my* money, then why does the government keep spending it? https://t.co/YwzTShhcHg pic.twitter.com/vtmDKUfCGN — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 7, 2025

If it's OUR money, can we please have it back?

Cool—I’d like it all. Now. Without paying taxes on it. https://t.co/Zr9ylDiq3j — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 7, 2025

Pocan can't answer any of these questions because he doesn't really believe that it's our money. If he did, he would advocate for ending, or at least reforming, Social Security.

But that's not what he's doing. He's just fearmongering that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going to destroy Social Security. That's kind of an empty threat, though, when most people understand that the government has already absconded with and profligately thrown away OUR money.

GP Let’s be clear. It is not your money. It is a tax government took from your paycheck and has already spent.



Stop lying to people, you grifting clown. https://t.co/wJVz2G4uSb — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 6, 2025

Let’s be clear.



Trump and Elon are not stealing ANYONE’S Social Security.



Your only plan is the insolvency of Social Security.



They are actually trying to keep it alive.



Stop terrifying seniors like this.



That is an evil thing to do.



Stop doing evil things. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 7, 2025

Democrats (and frankly, more than a few Republicans) are incapable of being honest with Americans about Social Security for the same reason many parents of 'trans kids' can't say that men cannot become women and women cannot become men.

To be honest would be to admit -- not just to us, but to themselves -- the horrible malpractice they've been committing.

Oooooh, your so edgy cursing. The 17 year olds that might impress won't see any social security if we keep allowing democrats to loot the fund and dole it out to illegals. Oh, they know this too, so your cursing is having no effect, other than making you look like an idiot. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) May 7, 2025

The profanity doesn't make Pocan look cool. Particularly not with young people who know that the government has already stolen their money through Social Security, and they'll likely never get any of it back.

But it keeps him in the good graces of that hip new DNC leadership.

I think someone told the lefties that if they swear people would think they were cool and might listen to them.



Not true. https://t.co/v0DIW4I4VI — Dennis Irwin (@DennisIrwin77) May 7, 2025

HA.

Good one.

Maybe instead of dropping F bombs on X, Pocan should take a few minutes to educate himself about the real nature of Social Security, a scheme so corrupt that it would make Bernie Madoff blush.

He won't. We know he won't.

But what's even worse, we know WHY he won't.

