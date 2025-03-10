Politico Notes That Angry Democrats Are Dropping the F-Bomb More Often

This editor recently mentioned that Democrats, including House and Senate Democrats, had become more potty-mouthed lately. Seeing as Twitchy has a classy audience (and we don't want the algorithms to target us as a porn site), we've kept most of them out of the headlines.

It seems we aren't the only ones who have noticed. POLITICO has a piece on Democrats dropping the F-bomb a lot more freely than they used to, which was not at all. The internet is forever, and we can't believe this is the legacy some lawmakers want to leave behind.



POLITICO reports:

When Rep. Jasmine Crockett reacted to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, profanity leaped effortlessly from her lips: “Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up because I’m ready to get on with it.” Just a few days earlier, when asked of her message to Elon Musk, she told him to “F**k off.” Ken Martin, the new chair of the Democratic National Committee, took a more Midwestern approach: “Go to hell,” he said, adding later on X: “I said what I said.” Meanwhile, Senate Democrats launched coordinated social media videos fact-checking Trump, each of them calling his claims “s**t that ain’t true.” In the earliest weeks of Trump’s second term, Democrats have careened from strategy to strategy to respond to him, often ineffectually. But one unifying thread as they try to invigorate their connection to the American voter has been a reach for profanity. Democrats are cursing up a storm.

Leave it to the always-classy Rep. Jasmine Crockett to be POLITICO's featured image.

What happened to norms? To decorum? This editor remembers the outrage just a few years ago when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema should be ashamed for having worn a denim vest to preside over the Senate floor. The Bulwark clutched its pearls. Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane took a photo of the Senate dress code and posted it.

Ana Navarro of "The View" thought it was racist and posted:

I really don’t care who gets triggered by me bringing race into this. The truth is, no woman of color could possibly dress like this, and act like this, and be taken seriously, much less elected. I suspect every Black woman and Latina reading this knows what I’m talking about.

So why are the same people who made a big stink out of Sinema's wardrobe perfectly fine with their elected representatives posting gutter talk more and more? Is this because there are a lot of young Democrats in Congress? It might be, except their middle-aged colleagues are doing the same thing.

Is this how they're trying to sound tough, being in the minority and all?

