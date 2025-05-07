Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo...
Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About the Dems' Favorite 'Maryland Dad'?

Doug P. | 12:45 PM on May 07, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Ever since congressional Democrats started traveling to El Salvador to visit with deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the media likes to call a "Maryland dad," the saying has been "find somebody who looks at you the way Sen. Chris Van Hollen looks at Garcia." 

The Democrat "priorities" couldn't be more clear even as the story continues to backfire on the Left. 

A few days ago we told you about released body cam footage from the Tennessee police showing Garcia being pulled over in 2022, and the officers suspected it was a human trafficking situation:

Maybe somebody can get Sen. Van Hollen's comment on the latest about this story, because Garcia's "boss" has now reportedly confirmed that he did in fact hire him to transport illegals: 

The Dems sure do know how to pick 'em!

Maybe another round of margaritas are in order. 

The Democrats are writing the Republican ads for them at this point.

