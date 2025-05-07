Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About the Dems' Favorite 'Maryland Dad'?

Ever since congressional Democrats started traveling to El Salvador to visit with deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the media likes to call a "Maryland dad," the saying has been "find somebody who looks at you the way Sen. Chris Van Hollen looks at Garcia."

The Democrat "priorities" couldn't be more clear even as the story continues to backfire on the Left.

A few days ago we told you about released body cam footage from the Tennessee police showing Garcia being pulled over in 2022, and the officers suspected it was a human trafficking situation:

🚨NEW: Abrego-Garcia Bodycam Footage Released:



TN Highway Patrol pulled Abrego-Garcia over while driving 8 men cross-country with no luggage.



Cop says: "He's hauling these people for money."



Highway Patrol called Biden’s FBI which advised not to detain him. They also called… pic.twitter.com/H9kNb5o2i5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

Maybe somebody can get Sen. Van Hollen's comment on the latest about this story, because Garcia's "boss" has now reportedly confirmed that he did in fact hire him to transport illegals:

The convicted human trafficker who Abrego Garcia referred it as his “boss” during the 2022 stop has now confirmed he hired Garcia “to transport undocumented migrants from Texas to various locations within the United States” https://t.co/R1Fsxu2IZ3 pic.twitter.com/FFHZmqL6ZO — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 7, 2025

The Dems sure do know how to pick 'em!

A U.S. senator flew to El Salvador to have drinks with a deported illegal immigrant and alleged MS-13 member. Now, Abrego-Garcia's business partner has confirmed he paid the "Maryland Dad" to human traffic other illegal aliens.



Just incredible optics for Democrats. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 7, 2025

Maybe another round of margaritas are in order.

I'm old enough to remember when the Democrats held up this "Maryland Man" as Father of the Year. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 7, 2025

The Democrats are writing the Republican ads for them at this point.