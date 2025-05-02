MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...


Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out - It's Bad for Dems

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:16 AM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have picked one of the worst illegal aliens to push their anti-deportation agenda. It seems every day there’s some new revelation about Kilmer Abrego Garcia. We learned a while back he was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with no driver’s license and a car loaded with men with no IDs. Late Thursday, the THP released bodycam video of that traffic stop. It's not good for Democrats.

Start here. (READ)

Abrego-Garcia Bodycam Footage Released:

TN Highway Patrol pulled Abrego-Garcia over while driving 8 men cross-country with no luggage.

Cop says: "He's hauling these people for money.

"Highway Patrol called Biden’s FBI which advised not to detain him. They also called ICE, who didn't show up.

This is who Democrats are still going all-out to defend.

Here’s more from Jesse Watters of Fox News. (WATCH)

Not unless there’s a city called ‘Maryland’ in El Salvador.

Of course, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is still grandstanding for Garcia. This despite his wife accusing him of beating her, the tattoos on his hand, which align with MS-13, and the obvious human trafficking. What’s not to love? On Thursday, Van Hollen called for tourism boycotts of El Salvador and threatened sanctions. We covered it here.

Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any Work Done
Warren Squire
Check out Van Hollen. (WATCH)

This clown may be the best thing to ever happen to El Salvador’s tourist industry.

Commenters agree that no sane person can see the bodycam video and think something other than human trafficking is taking place.

Democrats will not admit they are wrong.

They’re committed to the narrative.

Democrats and their ‘journalists’ will try to pivot on this, but the White House must hit back immediately in the next press briefing. That includes showing the video to a captive audience of ‘journalists.’ Make them own this and expose their anti-American agenda to keep illegal aliens at all costs in the U.S.

