Dem Chris Van Hollen Proposes Sanctioning El Salvador Over Imprisonment of Deported Illegal Alien

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen still has illegal alien sweetheart Kilmar Abrego Garcia on his mind and is going to great lengths to pry him from his native El Salvador. On Thursday, he urged Americans not to visit the Central American country because its president refuses to release Garcia and fly him to the United States. Van Hollen also says he’s announcing ‘sanctions legislation’ over the snub. Wow, that's devotion, but it is reserved solely for illegal aliens, not American citizens.

Van Hollen wants sanctions against El Salvador, but he’ll have to get Congress on board, which is unlikely. He certainly doesn’t have the power to issue them directly.

That’s a good question since he is on a one-man mission to interfere with America’s diplomatic relationship with El Salvador.

Commenters called out Van Hollen for wanting Americans to avoid El Salvador after he went on a ‘vacation’ there to visit Garcia on the taxpayers’ dime.

Garcia is safer in his native country than he ever was while living illegally in Maryland.

Posters were sure Van Hollen would come to his senses after more damning info came out about Garcia. However, he still has a sweet spot for him, even though his wife says he abused her, he was stopped for human trafficking in Tennessee, and is most certainly a member of MS-13.

