Bill Maher Warns Dems: AOC and Bernie Are Not Going to Get the Job Done (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, 538's Nate Silver said the Democratic Party's best hope for 2028 is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez.

Yeah, AOC

Pardon us for a moment ... hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha *deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Okay, we're better now.

AOC is on her anti-oligarchy tour with Bernie Sanders, the socialist who was so lazy he got kicked out of a commune but still manages to own three houses.

The Left likes these two train wrecks, but they don't have a future in national politics. Even Bill Maher knows it.

WATCH:

He's right.

Heard and immediately ignored and forgotten.

Yes, it is rare.

Who did the Democrats have to run?

No one.

Or more to realize his party has gone so far Left it makes him look almost Right.

It sure is.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Correct.

