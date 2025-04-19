Bill Maher Warns Dems: AOC and Bernie Are Not Going to Get the Job Done (WATCH)

Yesterday, 538's Nate Silver said the Democratic Party's best hope for 2028 is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez.

Yeah, AOC

Pardon us for a moment ... hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha *deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Okay, we're better now.

AOC is on her anti-oligarchy tour with Bernie Sanders, the socialist who was so lazy he got kicked out of a commune but still manages to own three houses.

The Left likes these two train wrecks, but they don't have a future in national politics. Even Bill Maher knows it.

WATCH:

NEW: Bill Maher TORCHES Bernie and AOC—slams their political theater as “shiny objects” that won’t win elections.



Maher just unloaded on his own party—mocking the Dem’s obsession with big crowds and feel-good optics that go nowhere.



“What do you think of the fact that the… pic.twitter.com/Hx4wf35cov — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 19, 2025

He's right.

The media tried to hype @AOC's fundraising prowess and the size of her crowds. Problem is that the entirety of her support. Not nearly enough to win an election. Maybe enough to be heard.@billmaher — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 19, 2025

Heard and immediately ignored and forgotten.

Don't be fooled, Maher loves Newsom and wants him to be the president. He hasn't had a huge awakening, but he is calling out his party, which is a rare quality among democrats — leslie (@leslie59904273) April 19, 2025

Yes, it is rare.

Bill would make a better candidate than any of the big dem names — Justin (@Justin__NC) April 19, 2025

Who did the Democrats have to run?

No one.

It's been absolutely amazing watching Bill come to the realization he has been greatly lied to for years in real-time. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 19, 2025

Or more to realize his party has gone so far Left it makes him look almost Right.

"Wacking each other off" is actually the perfect description of the Democrats performative nonsense lately. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 19, 2025

It sure is.

I wonder if his audience ever takes note that their heroes AOC and Bernie are riding around in private jets and doing all the things they are accusing others of doing? — tbone (@tbone9070) April 19, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Folk with identity issues (claiming it's inclusive and diverse) do not inspire others but rather repel.. shiny objects don't put food on the table https://t.co/0ejO1gDfTk — Captain Morgan (@Captain21708802) April 19, 2025

Correct.

