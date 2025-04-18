Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome for Democrats

Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This news must have Democratic leaders truly sick on their stomachs. Can you imagine?

The country is doomed if AOC is ever the President. Be prepared to move to Belize.

She can make good drinks, though.

Let's hope those people are better than choosing AOC.

Oh, that might be fun to dig into.

Just to prove how brain damaged Democrats have become, they actually think Nate Silver is a supporter of Republicans. Touch grass, please. 

The 2028 presidential race could be a electrifying clash if AOC faces off against J.D. Vance. Vance’s own hardscrabble roots strip AOC of her "I was raised in poverty" narrative, leveling the playing field. The battle would hinge on raw intelligence and command of the issues, where Vance’s incisive mind and well-honed arguments would likely dominate, leaving AOC struggling to keep up.

Yes, Republicans are begging her to run!

Maybe so. Grab the popcorn.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC GAVIN NEWSOM NATE SILVER AOC

