Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome for Democrats

This news must have Democratic leaders truly sick on their stomachs. Can you imagine?

Both ⁦@NateSilver538⁩ and ⁦@galendruke⁩ say that the likeliest next nominee of the Democratic Party is ⁦⁦@AOC⁩ https://t.co/HXejFeR39A — David Freedlander (@freedlander) April 16, 2025

The country is doomed if AOC is ever the President. Be prepared to move to Belize.

While I understand that almost half the country will vote for syphilitic goat (D), I would have thought nominee box wine would have disabused them of the notion that running someone who looks like an imbecile when debating anyone with 2 functioning brain cells is a good idea.… https://t.co/Minsq9fHT0 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 17, 2025

She can make good drinks, though.

I feel like every four years we forget the Dem nomination runs through momentum generated by early southern states with large populations of older & moderate Black women, and not Twitter. https://t.co/OfahnodoM5 — Steve Schale (@steveschale) April 17, 2025

Let's hope those people are better than choosing AOC.

If you think Kamala Harris had a lot of baggage from her past pandering statements, wait till you see Candidate AOC. https://t.co/weA9p5eemR — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 17, 2025

Oh, that might be fun to dig into.

In 2018, a little known candidate won a primary by 4,000 votes. Now AOC is being talked about as a Presidential Candidate in 2028.



It’s always about voting. It’s always been about voting. It will always be about voting. This isn’t complicated. The extreme left and right win… https://t.co/cMwkV9gG7s — Maury Litwack (@mlitwack) April 16, 2025

Of course Nate “I am not a Republican even though I support republicans” would want the worst candidate possible. His one kind of anti Trump tweet means he’s itching to get back to attacking Dems non-stop https://t.co/E7v99zg1yt — concerned citizen (@zombiemarcus) April 17, 2025

Just to prove how brain damaged Democrats have become, they actually think Nate Silver is a supporter of Republicans. Touch grass, please.

They’re probably right, in which case I think Vance is the odds-on favorite in that race.



Harris had a ton of issues stemming from 2019/2020 woke era, and AOC will have that ten-fold. Easy culture war opponent for Vance. https://t.co/oiIOSOVybl — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 17, 2025

The 2028 presidential race could be a electrifying clash if AOC faces off against J.D. Vance. Vance’s own hardscrabble roots strip AOC of her "I was raised in poverty" narrative, leveling the playing field. The battle would hinge on raw intelligence and command of the issues, where Vance’s incisive mind and well-honed arguments would likely dominate, leaving AOC struggling to keep up.

#AOC, please run! #Democrats, please select her! We need more years of conservatives in the White House and Congress! https://t.co/T2q8ra1CKw — Jim Knows Stuff (@BrotherJim3) April 17, 2025

Yes, Republicans are begging her to run!

The failure from Dems to educate young libs will inevitably become a lesson. https://t.co/uS5DLJxzpl — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) April 17, 2025

Zero chance AOC would be the nominee. Newsom is the most likely. He's gonna have the most money, and the lamestream media will be staunchly backing him against the Bolsheviks in the party that would be represented by AOC's candidacy. https://t.co/xZ8A8dDkix — Zane (@zanealb04) April 17, 2025

Maybe so. Grab the popcorn.