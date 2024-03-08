Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING for an Hour

Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 08, 2024
Twitchy

We knew we'd see several Lefties, Progs, and Democrats saying some embarrassingly bad stuff last night and this morning trying to convince everyone that Biden's SOTU wasn't a hot dumpster set on fire but this from Rob Reiner surprised even us.

If you think about it, we should have expected this from him since we cover Meathead so often and yet, we're still surprised by how tone-deaf and out of touch with reality this guy is.

See for yourself:

This is perhaps the most argle bargle rar tweet we've seen from Rob in a long time.

Doesn't seem like many people agree with Rob.

We suppose Rob is used to that.

This is a great point. Democrats were standing and applauding even when they had no idea what the Hell Joe had said. There was no way they could understand even half of that speech, let alone enough of it to get up and cheer every three minutes or so.

Joe could have been talking about eating puppies and starving orphans and those seals would have stood up to clap and cheer.

And they call Trump supporters, 'cultists'. 

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ROB REINER

