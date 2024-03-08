Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING for an Hour

We knew we'd see several Lefties, Progs, and Democrats saying some embarrassingly bad stuff last night and this morning trying to convince everyone that Biden's SOTU wasn't a hot dumpster set on fire but this from Rob Reiner surprised even us.

If you think about it, we should have expected this from him since we cover Meathead so often and yet, we're still surprised by how tone-deaf and out of touch with reality this guy is.

See for yourself:

We’re watching our current and future President speak the truth with clarity and strength. So proud of President Biden. Republicans under the thumb of Trump are an embarrassment. When you can’t even applaud America’s success, you have no business serving in Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 8, 2024

This is perhaps the most argle bargle rar tweet we've seen from Rob in a long time.

Yes, nothing like seeing a dude with a 36% approval scream at Americans, tell tall tales and then you end tonight by insulting 1/2 the country. Great SOTU 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden is a stuttering dictator.

He is shouting down at Americans while he threatens the Supreme Court and Lobbies for Ukraine. SHAME ON HIM. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) March 8, 2024

Doesn't seem like many people agree with Rob.

We suppose Rob is used to that.

This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen for the democrats. Wow. Their standing and cheering for nothing was just off putting. The Speaker was laughing at him several times. What a total clown show. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) March 8, 2024

This is a great point. Democrats were standing and applauding even when they had no idea what the Hell Joe had said. There was no way they could understand even half of that speech, let alone enough of it to get up and cheer every three minutes or so.

Joe could have been talking about eating puppies and starving orphans and those seals would have stood up to clap and cheer.

And they call Trump supporters, 'cultists'.

