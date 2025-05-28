ANOTHER Biden Scandal! NewsNation Reports Biden's USDA Defied Court to Discriminate Against White Farmers

Another day, another scandal from the Biden administration.

We expect even more of these to come out as time goes on because the Biden administration was the most corrupt in American history.

This also explains why Democrats (and their media allies) are turning a blind eye to the plight of White farmers in South Africa: they approve of the policy.

Insane Biden scandal uncovered by @NewsNation. Even after a court order telling the Biden Admin to stop discriminating against white farmers, the Biden USDA conspired to pay non-white farm loans and keep the program hidden from eligible white farmers. https://t.co/DScyHP9pvq pic.twitter.com/rYQtMD7lQ8 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 28, 2025

Here's the NewsNation report:

When word got out that the American Rescue Plan Act was paying off the loans of only a specific class of minority farmers, white farmers from across the country sued in federal court, alleging that the American Rescue Plan Act was race-based and violated the equal protection clause under the Constitution. James Dunlap owns a small family farm in Baker City, Oregon. He works two other jobs to keep his farm afloat, but he said he did not qualify for loan forgiveness because he’s white. James Dunlap told NewsNation that he found out about the new loan forgiveness policy from a friend. Dunlap, along with other white farmers, successfully sued the Biden administration in federal court with the assistance of their attorney, Glenn Roper, from the Pacific Legal Foundation. ... The federal court judge found the loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers was “an actual constitutional harm that cannot be undone.” He added that the fact Dunlap and other white farmers “will suffer the harm of being excluded from eligibility for that debt relief program solely on the basis of race … is irreparable.”

Just like with student loan forgiveness, Biden ignored the courts.

Insane. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 28, 2025

Absolutely insane.

But not at all surprising.

Shouldn't the government be out of all markets? — David W (@DWaz855) May 28, 2025

Ideally, yes.

Worst President/administration in history! 🤬 — David Corfman (@AlohaShirtDave) May 28, 2025

Hands. Down.

once again, the Democrats attempting to buy votes with taxpayers' money, in a totally racist way. — Nerve (@TracePurlee) May 28, 2025

As always.

The words “corrupt” & “criminal” don’t describe how bad this is. What has happened to our country? Somewhere along the way our efforts to elevate all colors to equality deviated to doubling down on separation & revenge. — Matthew Childress (@ChaplainMatt) May 28, 2025

There are no words to describe this administration.

Silly Rabbit. Court orders are for GOP. — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) May 28, 2025

Hard to argue with this.

WOW. Are we living in South Africa? OR did Obama do this since Biden was out of touch with reality with his Dementia? — Linda Luikens (@lindashavanese) May 28, 2025

The Leftist staffers running Biden's administration did this.

I’m sorry don’t like to use the word HATE & I don’t hate people, what I HATE ARE THEIR EVIL CORRUPT CHOICES THAT THEY MAKE & THAT EFFECT US ALL!!! https://t.co/AxvPTi2E4G — SK (@skiddkane77) May 28, 2025

PREACH.

Democrats are the party of division and racism. https://t.co/UbqFCLIohg — Justin Katz (@JustinKatzRI) May 28, 2025

They thrive off of it.

Jim Crow level stuff https://t.co/JgfB70KuBv — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2025

YUP.

THIS is the definition of illegal discrimination—

AND it’s why we sued the Biden Administration’s USDA in 2021 on behalf of a Tennessee farmer who was excluded from loan programs because of his race. https://t.co/FKPxlkCmr6 https://t.co/C4PtGQPDyy — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) May 28, 2025

It is illegal and it is discrimination.

This is/ should be a huge scandal https://t.co/q8orvqWNcC — Peter J Kratofilow (@PeterJKratofilo) May 28, 2025

It is.

But there are so many, we've got scandal fatigue.

But I was told by D's you must adhere to a judge's order. Anything less was an insurrection? https://t.co/OMXNPBSUBO — Brian (@tacboy21) May 28, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

