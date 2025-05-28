ANOTHER Biden Scandal! NewsNation Reports Biden's USDA Defied Court to Discriminate Against White Farmers

Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 28, 2025
Another day, another scandal from the Biden administration.

We expect even more of these to come out as time goes on because the Biden administration was the most corrupt in American history.

This also explains why Democrats (and their media allies) are turning a blind eye to the plight of White farmers in South Africa: they approve of the policy.

Here's the NewsNation report:

When word got out that the American Rescue Plan Act was paying off the loans of only a specific class of minority farmers, white farmers from across the country sued in federal court, alleging that the American Rescue Plan Act was race-based and violated the equal protection clause under the Constitution.

James Dunlap owns a small family farm in Baker City, Oregon. He works two other jobs to keep his farm afloat, but he said he did not qualify for loan forgiveness because he’s white. James Dunlap told NewsNation that he found out about the new loan forgiveness policy from a friend.

Dunlap, along with other white farmers, successfully sued the Biden administration in federal court with the assistance of their attorney, Glenn Roper, from the Pacific Legal Foundation. 

...

The federal court judge found the loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers was “an actual constitutional harm that cannot be undone.” He added that the fact Dunlap and other white farmers “will suffer the harm of being excluded from eligibility for that debt relief program solely on the basis of race … is irreparable.”

Just like with student loan forgiveness, Biden ignored the courts.

Absolutely insane.

But not at all surprising.

Ideally, yes.

Hands. Down.

As always.

There are no words to describe this administration.

Hard to argue with this.

The Leftist staffers running Biden's administration did this.

PREACH.

They thrive off of it.

YUP.

It is illegal and it is discrimination.

It is.

But there are so many, we've got scandal fatigue.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

