THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread

This writer hasn't picked up a copy of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's 'Original Sin' because it tells her what she already knew in 2020: Joe Biden was experiencing cognitive decline and unfit to be POTUS.

But X user Bloodless Coup bought a secondhand copy of the book and shared some of the maddening excerpts in a thread that'll make your blood boil.

Let's start:

I bought a 2nd hand copy of #OriginalSin (so Tapper didn’t get any money) and on page 29 he tells the tale of an unnamed world leader meeting Biden in 2022 and believing he was “clearly” out of it. This is so dangerous, my God… THEY ALL KNEW. GLOBALLY. pic.twitter.com/oSe63kr4do — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 27, 2025

Which global leader?

The failure to name names proves Tapper and Thompson have no remorse.

Aaaaaand there it is. On page 35 after a few pages about Biden being incoherent in Dem caucus meetings, we find that while centrist Biden was unaware (most of the time!) his very progressive Chief of Staff was steering everything decidedly LEFT. They called him the “prime… pic.twitter.com/gI8Aip5iw7 — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 27, 2025

The White House was run by an unelected cabal of Leftists.

“Prime Minister” Ron Klain might’ve been the most powerful Chief of Staff in history but he bowed to the most powerful FLOTUS in history. pic.twitter.com/nwIsNArinT — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 27, 2025

Oh, don't even get this writer started on FLOTUS.

What an awful woman.

Ok. I don’t EVER want to hear about how Trump wants loyalty like it’s a bad thing ever again. Jill’s Chief of Staff, Anthony Bernal” was dubbed “the loyalty police”! pic.twitter.com/wGCBeWkfBh — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 27, 2025

Democratic operatives (including the media) are the most loyal sycophants on the planet.

Page 55 has a senior WH official saying no way Biden could do even a quick 15 minute interview by 2023 and that his decline accelerated “to an alarming degree.” THESE PEOPLE NEED TO BE PUT UNDER OATH. pic.twitter.com/INc61I7UOM — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 27, 2025

'An alarming degree.'

And they wanted him to serve another term.

Page 63. I know this has been widely reported but it’s still sickening to see it in print. How utterly un-American. pic.twitter.com/qeoZUx2s7j — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

There it is -- in black and white.

The Biden administration tried to imprison Trump for political reasons.

This writer doesn't want to hear a word about Trump 'targeting' people ever again.

Pages 70 & 71. To any actual reporter, #TheLaptopFromHell would be Pulitzer material to mine and mine HARD. Tapper is positively BLASÉ about it. It’s shocking how not shocked he is. pic.twitter.com/3LApn9f2ML — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

It's not shocking.

Hunter Biden could've committed homicide on the White House lawn and media would've covered for him.

OMG. Jill insisted WH aides call her “Dr. B.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kioaxBOjIU — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

The massive ego of Jill Biden is outstripped only by her cruelty and selfishness.

Page 87. Everything was scripted and staged and still… “unsalvageable.” Sooooo many people had a responsibility to sound the alarm…. pic.twitter.com/NieXFCN3qQ — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

Remember the debate challenge he issued to Trump that had five jump cuts in a 15-second video? Or the video about democracy that had 38 jump cuts?

Yeah. We here at Twitchy knew.

This may be the worst excerpt of them all. Biden was having issues in 2017.

Pages 97 & 98. They have Biden dead-to-rights admitting a crime but nooooooo… they don’t charge him. Why? Because even in *2017* he sounded like he was failing. pic.twitter.com/FoSkoCYcvT — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

He was probably having issues as Vice President.

Page 99. Yet another Biden admitting to a felony, this time Hunter, but no felony charges for it. And a gun charge at that. Unreal. I know this has been reported but it’s just infuriating to read it again! pic.twitter.com/933HlyRXWp — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

Remember this when Democrats demand assault weapons bans and tougher gun laws.

Then laugh in their faces and tell them NO.

Page 105. They raided Mar-a-Lago when THIS was being KEPT QUIET. These VILE DESPICABLE CRETINS. pic.twitter.com/Xn44yk6yGF — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

That's an insult to despicable cretins.

OMG. 11 GITMO terrorists were let out by… not Biden. SOMEONE authorized their release but Biden? “Clearly not” informed. JFC. We need hearings on this! Here’s the entire section on it, pages 114-115. pic.twitter.com/PMh7Pl70RZ — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

We have no words.

Pages 146-147 “Cabinet Secretary One” had a CONSTITUTIONAL OBLIGATION to speak up and kept silent. The ENTIRE CABINET NEEDS TO BE PUT UNDER OATH. pic.twitter.com/UtEh28aamv — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

Every single Cabinet member.

“I think the people around him had their own agenda,” says Cabinet Secretary Number Two. The Cabinet did not see him from October 2023 on… One rare occasion they did? Biden’s mouth was “agape.” pic.twitter.com/33FQN0ECGd — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 28, 2025

The thread ends here.

But we're sure she'll update more and we'll bring it to you.

This remains the worst scandal in American presidential history, hands down. And we will not let the media and Democrats sweep it under the rug.

