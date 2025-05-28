Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border...
Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the...
VIP
The Chrisley Family Have Suffered Enough and President Trump Made the Right Call
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile...
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per...
HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of...
President Trump's War Against Harvard Is Working
Milwaukee Public Schools Plans 'Pride Week of Action' Instead of Teaching Kids Reading...
Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by...
Joe Scarborough Got Cornered About 'Best Biden Ever' Claim and Guess Whose Name...
Broadway's Patti LuPone’s Explosive Tirade: Calls for Kennedy Center to Be Blown Up...
LIGHT 'EM UP! Ron DeSantis TORCHES Congress for Inaction on DOGE Spending Cuts
VIP
'Beyond Parody' Alert! Here's the San Francisco Public Schools 'Grading for Equity' Plan

THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 28, 2025
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

This writer hasn't picked up a copy of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's 'Original Sin' because it tells her what she already knew in 2020: Joe Biden was experiencing cognitive decline and unfit to be POTUS.

Advertisement

But X user Bloodless Coup bought a secondhand copy of the book and shared some of the maddening excerpts in a thread that'll make your blood boil.

Let's start:

Which global leader?

The failure to name names proves Tapper and Thompson have no remorse.

The White House was run by an unelected cabal of Leftists.

Oh, don't even get this writer started on FLOTUS.

What an awful woman.

Recommended

David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

Democratic operatives (including the media) are the most loyal sycophants on the planet.

'An alarming degree.'

And they wanted him to serve another term.

There it is -- in black and white.

The Biden administration tried to imprison Trump for political reasons.

This writer doesn't want to hear a word about Trump 'targeting' people ever again.

It's not shocking.

Hunter Biden could've committed homicide on the White House lawn and media would've covered for him.

The massive ego of Jill Biden is outstripped only by her cruelty and selfishness.

Advertisement

Remember the debate challenge he issued to Trump that had five jump cuts in a 15-second video? Or the video about democracy that had 38 jump cuts?

Yeah. We here at Twitchy knew.

This may be the worst excerpt of them all. Biden was having issues in 2017.

He was probably having issues as Vice President.

Remember this when Democrats demand assault weapons bans and tougher gun laws.

Then laugh in their faces and tell them NO.

That's an insult to despicable cretins.

Advertisement

We have no words.

Every single Cabinet member.

The thread ends here.

But we're sure she'll update more and we'll bring it to you.

This remains the worst scandal in American presidential history, hands down. And we will not let the media and Democrats sweep it under the rug.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: JAKE TAPPER JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN WHITE HOUSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy
Joe Scarborough Got Cornered About 'Best Biden Ever' Claim and Guess Whose Name Came Up Repeatedly
Doug P.
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile Story With Unbridled Passion (and Humor)
Amy Curtis
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With Much of the Media)
Doug P.
Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the Damage Is Already Done'
Doug P.
Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border Blunder
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement