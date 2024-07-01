HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

This is just ... painful.

See if you can count the number of edits they had to make for Biden to give a 38-second speech on democracy. You know, the thing they keep insisting they're all fighting to protect from us or something. Or are they protecting it from Trump? They say so many stupid things pandering to their emotionally-driven, easily-scared voters that we sometimes lose track.

Watch this:

Democracy is the essence of who we are. pic.twitter.com/OHwbSoDRM3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 30, 2024

The guy can't even talk about democracy ... sorry ... can't even READ FROM A TELEPROMPTER for 38 seconds but sure, he's fit to run for another term. Totally.

We counted eight cuts. What about you?

8 jumpcuts for a 38 second video.

We all saw it on display at the debate. They can't hide it. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) June 30, 2024

That works.

How'd you do that much producing and still have him slurring? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 30, 2024

Scary that he's still slurring even with it being cleaned up. Darn that stutter of his.

Ahem.

Man. I can’t believe you guys posted this



It’s no joke. I’m not full of malarkey.



This is as bad as the debate. 😢 — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) June 30, 2024

Beep beep boop.

Does he have a permanent cold? He sounds sick. 😢 — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) June 30, 2024

Jump-Cut is the new Cheap-Fake — Susie (@SoCalSister22) June 30, 2024

How is it equal to support racist equity, full term abortion Roe and open borders killing so many people? Is that democracy in our republic? — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) June 30, 2024

Cheap fakes with jump cuts coming from the whitehouse now . — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 1, 2024

Don't believe your lying eyes and stuff.

Yipee!! The puppet can read from a teleprompter.



Let’s see his do this blindfolded. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 1, 2024

Can he though? It took at least eight takes ...

