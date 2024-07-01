So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!
HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on July 01, 2024
Twitchy

This is just ... painful.

See if you can count the number of edits they had to make for Biden to give a 38-second speech on democracy. You know, the thing they keep insisting they're all fighting to protect from us or something. Or are they protecting it from Trump? They say so many stupid things pandering to their emotionally-driven, easily-scared voters that we sometimes lose track.

Watch this:

The guy can't even talk about democracy ... sorry ... can't even READ FROM A TELEPROMPTER for 38 seconds but sure, he's fit to run for another term. Totally.

We counted eight cuts. What about you?

That works.

Scary that he's still slurring even with it being cleaned up. Darn that stutter of his.

Ahem.

Beep beep boop.

Don't believe your lying eyes and stuff.

Can he though? It took at least eight takes ... 

