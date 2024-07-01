Have You Heard of 'Medical Fatphobia'?
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs...
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition...
LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Rep. Clyburn Says He's Only Hearing From People Who Want Dems to 'Keep...
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After...
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After...
Brian Stelter Floats Proposal for Presidential Fitness Test Unlike the One Biden Just...
CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been...
YOU GO, GIRL: Kamala Harris Sets New Cringe World Record With Pandering BET...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
LAUGH BREAK! Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social...
'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She...

REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on July 01, 2024
Meme

It's good to see so many people reacting so professionally and sanely to the SCOTUS immunity ruling earlier today. So many adults coming together showing their gratitude for the court once again adhering to the Constitution as is their charge.

Advertisement

Makes you proud to be an American.

Heh.

HOO BOY are we full of it, but if you've been paying attention at all today you already know that. The Left has lost it's ever-loving MIND over the ruling, some going so far as to call on Biden to have Trump assassinated. We're not even kidding.

CNN is having an especially hard time with all of this ...

Watch:

Ummm ... is he new here?

Keep going.

Oh no! They can't use lawfare to keep Trump out of the White House.

Whatever will they DO?!

We are seeing a LOT of this, mouth-breathers openly talking about assassinating presidential rivals.

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Love it when they give away the plot, don't you? How can they use this against Trump in the election? He literally says it.

Hello.

Awww, that's where the violent rhetoric came from - Sotomayor. Shame on her.

Let's not pretend Katie is the brightest crayon in the box. 

Advertisement

What they don't like is the court adheres to the Constitution. Remember, Obama once said the Constitution was a barrier to all the things he wanted to get done ... they all feel that way which is why they resent SCOTUS when it does its job.

And once again, they've done their job so CNN will just have to deal.

======================================================================

Related:

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially the Rob Reiner MELTDOWN

Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle

Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After TERRIBLE Debate Performance

CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN SCOTUS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition for MSNBC
Doug P.
LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially the Rob Reiner MELTDOWN
Sam J.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Aaron Walker
CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case Sam J.
Advertisement