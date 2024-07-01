REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)

It's good to see so many people reacting so professionally and sanely to the SCOTUS immunity ruling earlier today. So many adults coming together showing their gratitude for the court once again adhering to the Constitution as is their charge.

Makes you proud to be an American.

Heh.

HOO BOY are we full of it, but if you've been paying attention at all today you already know that. The Left has lost it's ever-loving MIND over the ruling, some going so far as to call on Biden to have Trump assassinated. We're not even kidding.

CNN is having an especially hard time with all of this ...

Watch:

CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali proclaims: "This decision is going to make it much harder for the American people to protect themselves from a corrupt president."

He asserts SCOTUS relying on lower court decisions "has a chilling effect." pic.twitter.com/thCYTFeFMW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

Ummm ... is he new here?

Keep going.

Paula Reid complains that SCOTUS's limited immunity ruling "makes it unlikely that this [trial] will go before November" because they want him guilty before he could possibly win the election and/or be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/kP4tnP1miR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

Oh no! They can't use lawfare to keep Trump out of the White House.

Whatever will they DO?!

Tapper suggests SCOTUS may have okayed presidents assassinating political rivals and gets immediately rebuked by Elie Honig and the rest of the legal analysts. pic.twitter.com/ioFzX1INm0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

We are seeing a LOT of this, mouth-breathers openly talking about assassinating presidential rivals.

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel says the quiet part out loud, wants to know how the prosecutor can get evidence against Trump out to voters before November. pic.twitter.com/V0b9o1UjHj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

Love it when they give away the plot, don't you? How can they use this against Trump in the election? He literally says it.

Hello.

Tapper laughs about tearing down the legitimacy of SCOTUS and quote's Sotomayor's dissenting opinion that insanely asserts presidents are immune to assassinating political rivals. pic.twitter.com/dje41qDphh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

Awww, that's where the violent rhetoric came from - Sotomayor. Shame on her.

Kasie Hunt decries SCOTUS looking at the big picture and thinking about America's far future when making decisions. She argues that they "can't pull it apart from the immediate political context" of Trump in the here and now.

She falsely claims the ruling was 5-4, party-line. pic.twitter.com/rxUyBseT6h — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

Let's not pretend Katie is the brightest crayon in the box.

Tapper and John King decry SCOTUS's limited immunity ruling as "a gift to Donald Trump" because they supposedly, intentionally "pick delay over decisiveness in cases involving" Trump.

They don't like that the court doesn't have their viciousness. pic.twitter.com/AuI6JR2A9l — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2024

What they don't like is the court adheres to the Constitution. Remember, Obama once said the Constitution was a barrier to all the things he wanted to get done ... they all feel that way which is why they resent SCOTUS when it does its job.

And once again, they've done their job so CNN will just have to deal.

