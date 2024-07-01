CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on July 01, 2024
Twitchy

Jill Biden has made the cover of Vogue Magazine. Guess they couldn't resist her fashion sense of dressing like grandma's couch and curtains. It's true. The hot new thing is going out in public dressed like a flowered, velour recliner from the 70s.

Sadly, it looks like Vogue chose Jill's outfit that day.

Sorry, DOCTOR Jill.

Whatever happens between now and November, Jill Biden will do what she can to hold on to power so she can appear on fancy magazine covers and pretend her husband isn't a walking, talking, bag of brain-dead.

The timing of this cover couldn't have been WORSE, by the way.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

C'mon now, Jill was VERY proud of her husband, he ate all his veggies! OH WAIT, no, he answered all of his questions during the debate.

Our bad.

But Truuuuuuump. REEEE!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Where's the Minecraft dress?!

Nothing says elegant First Lady like walking around in a lemon-covered frock or black fishnet stockings.

Classy.

Heh.

*cough cough*

Seems like she has a consistent look ... and not a good one.

======================================================================

