CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)

Jill Biden has made the cover of Vogue Magazine. Guess they couldn't resist her fashion sense of dressing like grandma's couch and curtains. It's true. The hot new thing is going out in public dressed like a flowered, velour recliner from the 70s.

Advertisement

Sadly, it looks like Vogue chose Jill's outfit that day.

Sorry, DOCTOR Jill.

"Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard,” shares Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject. Whatever happens between now and November, it is Jill Biden who will remain the president's closest confidant and advocate. https://t.co/y6WcDbsWtf pic.twitter.com/4LQFUzoVx6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

Whatever happens between now and November, Jill Biden will do what she can to hold on to power so she can appear on fancy magazine covers and pretend her husband isn't a walking, talking, bag of brain-dead.

The timing of this cover couldn't have been WORSE, by the way.

Jill Biden vows not to give up on Joe after disastrous debate as she appears on cover of Vogue https://t.co/w9ZPbX2sjy pic.twitter.com/2mBLqkRj8b — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

C'mon now, Jill was VERY proud of her husband, he ate all his veggies! OH WAIT, no, he answered all of his questions during the debate.

Our bad.

Melania Trump is an actual super model who speaks 5 languages but she's NEVER been on the cover of Vogue. Jill Biden commits vicious elder abuse on the world stage and now has two Vogue covers to show for it. Congrats Jill, you'll be great in "The Devil Wears Depends." — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) July 1, 2024

But Truuuuuuump. REEEE!

Forget all of that, Vogue is a fashion magazine. They really think she represents good fashion?! pic.twitter.com/9JkgZY49uM — Aaron Bogue (@aaron_bogue) July 1, 2024

Where's the Minecraft dress?!

Dr Jill, adorned in the finest slip cover fashion… — Ornery Hounds👀 (@OrneryHounds) July 1, 2024

Nothing says elegant First Lady like walking around in a lemon-covered frock or black fishnet stockings.

Classy.

Heh.

"The Devil Wears Depends." - hahaha you nailed it — Permian (@PermianCroaton) July 1, 2024

*cough cough*

Jill Biden does not belong on the cover of vogue. She wears 70’s carpets and looks horrible most of the time. — Hillary G. (@Hillary60363296) July 1, 2024

Seems like she has a consistent look ... and not a good one.

======================================================================

Related:

Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him

*SNORT* Promo Materials for Hillary Clinton's Latest Book Surface and WOOF, Jokes Write Themselves

'Birthstrikers' Are Harpies Who Refuse to Have Babies Until THIS Ends and I Can't Stop Laughing

Corey DeAngelis Wipes the Floor With PRIVILEGED Sunny Hostin After She Dumps on School Choice for Unions

Tom Nichols Pals Around With Pro-Aborts Complaining About 1000s of Babies Being Born 'Who SHOULDN'T Have'

=======================================================================