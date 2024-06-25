Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him

Wait ... children are being taught right-wing views at private schools in Arizona?! SERIOUSLY?! But we've been told the only views that should be allowed to be taught in schools belong to the left-wing.

Don't these right-wingers know better?

The nerve.

Rene Marsh joins Anderson to explain how a CNN investigation found taxpayer dollars are helping to teach right-wing views at private schools in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/TD76gWn5uT — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 21, 2024

They're learning math?! Reading?! Writing?! That being on time is a good thing? That skin color does not define who someone is? SAY IT AIN'T SO! The horror!

Megyn Kelly with the TKO:

Wait, taxpayers are funding a school that’s pushing a political view? That’s horrible!!! What must that be like for these poor Leftist parents who only want their children to receive an unbiased education? https://t.co/L6i9QWW1MP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 25, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We so adore her.

Cooper is getting whooped:

I wonder if Anderson Cooper opposes taxpayers funding left-wing indoctrination in government schools?🤔 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 25, 2024

Nah.

The left fears the deprogramming of its helpless child students. — Victoria O'Kane (@Victoriaokane) June 25, 2024

The Left fears students hearing more than one narrative and thinking for themselves.

They're authoritarians, it's all they really know how to do. Control, censor, and silence.

🧐🤔🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZPsT8aiGyu — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) June 25, 2024

They push and push and push forgetting that the pendulum always swings. Enjoy 😊 — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 25, 2024

And when the pendulum swings back it is freakin' sweet.

And, by right-wing they mean traditional, common-sense values. — Giles Goat-Boy (@Sherman8758) June 25, 2024

Sanity.

Crazy talk, we know.

Can't wait for their crack team of journalists to highlight taxpayer dollars being used to teach kids in public schools neo-Marxist/leftwing views like critical race theory and anti-capitalism. — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) June 25, 2024

Don't forget SEL (Social Emotional Learning).

Blah blah blah indeed.

