Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him

Wait ... children are being taught right-wing views at private schools in Arizona?! SERIOUSLY?! But we've been told the only views that should be allowed to be taught in schools belong to the left-wing.
Don't these right-wingers know better?
The nerve.
Rene Marsh joins Anderson to explain how a CNN investigation found taxpayer dollars are helping to teach right-wing views at private schools in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/TD76gWn5uT— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 21, 2024
They're learning math?! Reading?! Writing?! That being on time is a good thing? That skin color does not define who someone is? SAY IT AIN'T SO! The horror!
Megyn Kelly with the TKO:
Wait, taxpayers are funding a school that’s pushing a political view? That’s horrible!!! What must that be like for these poor Leftist parents who only want their children to receive an unbiased education? https://t.co/L6i9QWW1MP— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 25, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
We so adore her.
Cooper is getting whooped:
I wonder if Anderson Cooper opposes taxpayers funding left-wing indoctrination in government schools?🤔— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 25, 2024
Nah.
The left fears the deprogramming of its helpless child students.— Victoria O'Kane (@Victoriaokane) June 25, 2024
The Left fears students hearing more than one narrative and thinking for themselves.
They're authoritarians, it's all they really know how to do. Control, censor, and silence.
🧐🤔🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZPsT8aiGyu— The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) June 25, 2024
They push and push and push forgetting that the pendulum always swings. Enjoy 😊— Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 25, 2024
And when the pendulum swings back it is freakin' sweet.
And, by right-wing they mean traditional, common-sense values.— Giles Goat-Boy (@Sherman8758) June 25, 2024
Sanity.
Crazy talk, we know.
Can't wait for their crack team of journalists to highlight taxpayer dollars being used to teach kids in public schools neo-Marxist/leftwing views like critical race theory and anti-capitalism.— Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) June 25, 2024
Don't forget SEL (Social Emotional Learning).
@AC360— Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 25, 2024
Christians bad. Blah, blah, blah.
Blah blah blah indeed.
