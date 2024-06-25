BENEVOLENT (Racist) Lefty Brags About Giving Water to Brown Roofers He Assumes are Illegals and ROFL

Gotta love racist, benevolent Lefties like Jack Hopkins who take time out of their busy day not doing hard work to talk about how illegals only do manual labor and how racist it is that anyone would want to keep them from doing the crap jobs nobody else in America wants to do.

C'mon, if we don't allow illegals in this country who will build our homes, clean our toilets, and pick our produce?!

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Notice he assumes the men are illegals because they're not white.

There's a 106-degree heat index today where I live. Two blocks over, a home is getting a new roof today. Not one white dude on top of that house. These migrants are some HARD WORKING MF's, so, yeah...dumb ass, make them all go away. Let's see how much shit still gets done.



Also,… — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) June 24, 2024

His BENEVOLENT KIND not racist at all post continues:

Also, I want to see more migrant business OWNERS instead of lazy white dude's running a company where all of the hard work is done by migrants. Let's get more migrants EMPLOYED by migrants! I just dropped off a couple of cases of water that the owner must have "forgotten" about.

We totally believe he did this and didn't snap a photo to truly capitalize on how kind and giving he is to the little brown people.

Oh, some of the responses on this thread are even worse:

I always wonder with all the whining about grocery prices…what are people going to do when they have to pay $20 for a watermelon if they kick out all the immigrants as Trump says he’ll do on day one. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/muP8pD5AQm — Stevie Nicks Fan Girl 🟧💙🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@meloy_jodi) June 24, 2024

Because only illegals pick fruits and vegetables.

That's so true Jack. I can't help but feel so grateful every time I'm going through the produce section at the grocery, bc I KNOW migrants r responsible for our fruits and veggies reaching that store, fresh. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) June 24, 2024

That's so true, Jack.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Who are these people?!

you just assume they’re migrants because they’re not white? — Tim Nielsen (@TimNielsenDay) June 24, 2024

Yup, he did.

Bullsh*t. YOU just assumed that's what I did. You should have asked. Then, you'd have discovered that I KNEW they were because I talked to them. Plus, who gives a shit if they wouldn't have been? Are migrants like lepers, in your mind? Would they still not have been hard workers?… — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) June 24, 2024

Jack seems a bit defensive over his racist tweet.

You knew nobody blue collar, have you? Roofing work is good work for Americans too. And how exactly did you determine they were migrants? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 24, 2024

Hope you saved a bottle of water for yourself because you come across as very thirsty. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) June 25, 2024

You are so casually racist. It's almost like it comes naturally to you. — Johnson, LT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) June 25, 2024

Because it does.

And ironically he thinks he's the good guy here.

