OH NOEZ! Lefty 'Patriots' Lose Their Flipping Minds After Melania Trump Spotted With EXPENSIVE HANDBAG

OMG you guys! You'll never believe it ... Melania Trump who is super wealthy has a very expensive handbag. NO REALLY. You know what that means, right? RIGHT?!

Yeah, we don't get it either.

The Trumps are rich, they have expensive stuff. Duh.

But that didn't stop 'Patriot Takes' from having a conniption fit over it.

Melania with a $33,000 Birkin handbag. MAGA, keep sending those donations! pic.twitter.com/raxGdxtjy0 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 22, 2024

SAY IT AIN'T SO! AN EXPENSIVE PURSE. REEEEEE! ARGLE BARGLE! And how could people donate to rich people?! REEEE!

Welp, people better stop donating to any and all politicians because BOY HOWDY do we have news for them.

They're all rich. Even that socialist guy, Bernie.

What a bunch of maroons.

Ok? You sound jealous — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) June 22, 2024

You people are so stupid. What part of billionaire don't you understand? That's chump change. — Mark Ivey (@daddiospatio1) June 22, 2024

She makes her own money, enough to not need others money. Not like Jill or Michael... — On Cuda's Mind (@BJCMeyer) June 22, 2024

*cough cough*

Better not donate to any candidate then ...🤡 — Baron Krieger (@Bryan_aka_Baron) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile poor Jill Biden is so cash strapped she is forced to make clothes from repurposed window dressings and furniture covers. Who really needs the donations? Who!?!? pic.twitter.com/OZ1YxK0aQK — AmErican (@Flipper628) June 25, 2024

Poor Jill.

Ultimately the truth is this ...

Seriously. If a purse is enough to give someone the vapors they might want to avoid covering actual politics.

Just sayin'.

