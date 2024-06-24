The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL

It was bad enough when Mark Hamill visited the White House to fawn all over the sack of old and stupid in the Oval Office but seeing him out and about rallying voters for other Democrats is just ... sad. Does he really have nothing else better to do? Does he really think his presence will help loser Democrats beat Republicans?

Surely, someone close to Collin Allred told him how bizarre and gimmicky this is.

Why TF would Luke Skywalker care about the future of Texas? Is he in Texas? What does he have to say about it?

So weird.

Ted Cruz called it out perfectly:

When you need Luke Skywalker to try to help save your campaign…. pic.twitter.com/fwH7yHfYsw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2024

Yeah.

Not sure there's enough help for Allred at this point. It's Texas, it's Ted Cruz - and his go-to is Luke Skywalker?

The Farce is strong with Mark. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) June 24, 2024

Serio.

Darth Vader recently informed Hamill, "I am NOT your father Luke!" — Keith Long (@r_keith_long) June 24, 2024

Even Vader won't claim him these days.

I never thought I'd see the day smh.. pic.twitter.com/Hkb9MKqFAS — Belvy Benjamin Button (@BelvyBenjamin) June 24, 2024

The lightsaber is a bit dim these days. 🙄 — The Pickled Squirrel (@cirrus1701) June 24, 2024

I don’t think Luke would like Mark — blugill (@blugill) June 24, 2024

Pretty sure Luke would think Mark is an a-hole.

Sorry, not sorry.

@MarkHamill is a limelight chaser right now.

He makes me think of Meghan Markle, he is doing everything he can to be important.

Not working — ❤Red❤ (@RedBlueTrue) June 24, 2024

Anything to stay somewhat relevant?

