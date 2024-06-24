Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes...
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was bad enough when Mark Hamill visited the White House to fawn all over the sack of old and stupid in the Oval Office but seeing him out and about rallying voters for other Democrats is just ... sad. Does he really have nothing else better to do? Does he really think his presence will help loser Democrats beat Republicans?

Surely, someone close to Collin Allred told him how bizarre and gimmicky this is.

Why TF would Luke Skywalker care about the future of Texas? Is he in Texas? What does he have to say about it?

So weird.

Ted Cruz called it out perfectly:

Yeah.

Not sure there's enough help for Allred at this point. It's Texas, it's Ted Cruz - and his go-to is Luke Skywalker?

Serio.

Even Vader won't claim him these days.

Pretty sure Luke would think Mark is an a-hole.

Sorry, not sorry.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Anything to stay somewhat relevant?

======================================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
