Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face

Liz Cheney lost Wyoming by almost 40 points almost setting a modern-day record for her loss to Harriet Hageman so you'd think she'd avoid making digs at anyone else about 'crowd size' but ... well, she's Liz Cheney. And nobody ever accused her of being all that bright.

Then again, she may be feeling just how irrelevant she really has become and thought sucking up to Taylor Swift while dunking on Trump would garner her some attention which it DID, but not the kind she wanted.

Unless she's a masochist deep down and likes getting humiliated on Twitter by thousands and thousands of people.

Case in point:

Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile.

PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like. https://t.co/v7bDyunnlr — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 24, 2024

*sigh*

Maybe the Virginia heat is getting to Liz since, you know, she's a Virginian and has been for a long, long time.

I’m sorry, but who are you, again?



Smells like irrelevancy and disappointment… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) June 24, 2024

She's the woman Harriet Hageman beat by nearly 40 points.

This is what a leftist disguising herself as a Republican looks like. pic.twitter.com/3TnODqJs04 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 24, 2024

Good lord, Liz. Not everything has to be about Trump. Seriously. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 24, 2024

It does for someone who is obsessed with him, like Liz Cheney.

We're starting to wonder if she has some sort of Trump shrine in her Virginia home.

You will think of Trump at all times pic.twitter.com/NRDM5SAqxY — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2024

Good grief you need help. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 24, 2024

My gosh your TDS is out of control. What does Taylor Swift have to do with Trump? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 24, 2024

And fin.

