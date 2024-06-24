Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face

'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney lost Wyoming by almost 40 points almost setting a modern-day record for her loss to Harriet Hageman so you'd think she'd avoid making digs at anyone else about 'crowd size' but ... well, she's Liz Cheney. And nobody ever accused her of being all that bright.

Then again, she may be feeling just how irrelevant she really has become and thought sucking up to Taylor Swift while dunking on Trump would garner her some attention which it DID, but not the kind she wanted.

Unless she's a masochist deep down and likes getting humiliated on Twitter by thousands and thousands of people.

Case in point:

*sigh*

Maybe the Virginia heat is getting to Liz since, you know, she's a Virginian and has been for a long, long time.

She's the woman Harriet Hageman beat by nearly 40 points.

It does for someone who is obsessed with him, like Liz Cheney.

We're starting to wonder if she has some sort of Trump shrine in her Virginia home.

And fin.

