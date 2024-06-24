CNN's Kasie Hunt Attempts Defending Her TRANTRUM During Trump Spokeswoman Interview, Makes Things WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, CNN's Kasie Hunt couldn't deal with hearing the truth about her 'colleague' Jake Tapper's grossly blatant bias against Donald Trump during an interview with Trump spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt. Hunt was very upset with being faced with the reality of who Tapper is and especially his dislike for the former president which is absolutely relevant considering he will be moderating the first presidential debate.

Hunt tried going on Twitter/X to defend her behavior and only managed to make things worse.

Look at this hot mess:

You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 24, 2024

Talk about a serious case of ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Everyone understands exactly what’s going on. You’re not a journalist. You’re a regime propagandist.



One who was dumb enough to demonstrate on live tv that you’ll censor the truth. And Biden’s political opponents. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 24, 2024

Stop pretending to be journalists. We all know you're Democratic Party activists. The jig is up. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 24, 2024

Your colleagues lie about us 24/7. They don’t deserve an ounce of our respect. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2024

But respect! Trump bad! REEEEE!

You invite people on your show and then dictate what they can and cannot say?



You are a pathetic piece of trash. pic.twitter.com/DoaGCrarqd — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 24, 2024

Not a great look.

Do you mean your colleagues who allegedly defamed a security contractor who was getting people out of Afghanistan, and are responsible for the network staring down the barrel of a $1 billion defamation lawsuit?https://t.co/ryo8AdXdqp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Your colleagues are part of the story nitwit. Your track record shows the same Democrat bias that Tapper’s does. Drama queen. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 24, 2024

It's her show ... waaaaaanh.

The only reason that you talk over someone and cut their mic is because you don’t want the people listening to hear what they have to say. Really disappointing @kasie. Do better. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) June 24, 2024

Sadly, that's the best she can do.

And why she's at CNN in the first place.

She apparently isn’t good with math and ratios lol pic.twitter.com/QbbRPupRpA — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) June 24, 2024

Oof.

