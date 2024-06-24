CNN's Kasie Hunt Attempts Defending Her TRANTRUM During Trump Spokeswoman Interview, Makes Things WORSE

Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on June 24, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, CNN's Kasie Hunt couldn't deal with hearing the truth about her 'colleague' Jake Tapper's grossly blatant bias against Donald Trump during an interview with Trump spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt. Hunt was very upset with being faced with the reality of who Tapper is and especially his dislike for the former president which is absolutely relevant considering he will be moderating the first presidential debate.

Hunt tried going on Twitter/X to defend her behavior and only managed to make things worse.

Look at this hot mess:

Talk about a serious case of ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But respect! Trump bad! REEEEE!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Not a great look.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

It's her show ... waaaaaanh.

Sadly, that's the best she can do.

And why she's at CNN in the first place.

Oof.

======================================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
