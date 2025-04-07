EDS in DC: Body Cam Captures Perfect Example of Elon Derangement Syndrome in the Wild (WATCH)

EDS is everywhere but especially in Washington, D.C. What’s EDS, you say? It’s Elon Derangement Syndrome. Democrats simply can’t handle anything Elon Musk-related.

Here’s a perfect example of EDS from our nation's capital on Sunday. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

All it took was me giving a THUMBS UP to a man driving a Cybertruck around DC for a bunch of leftists to start screeching at me 🤣



I have to deal with these deranged fools every day here in DC, so I started wearing a bodycam.



Trump & Elon Derangment Syndrome is REAL. pic.twitter.com/4VB2u7Z6EJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA



Your laugh at them is iconic 🤣🤣🤣 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 6, 2025

Laughter is the best way to respond to these sad Dems.

Commenters say it’s best to wear a camera when you’re surrounded by so much crazy.

Must be insane living in DC. Right in the middle of the asylum. Great idea for the cam. Never turn that thing off. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 6, 2025

I think in 5-10 years everyone will be wearing bodycams most of the time for defense against all sorts of things. — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) April 6, 2025

I decided to get it because random people walk up to me nowadays in DC and scream at me on the street because of my 𝕏 content lmao



I want to make a compilation. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2025

Oh, that’ll be good!

It’s bizarre that something so mundane as a thumbs up to the driver of a specific vehicle is enough to send EDS sufferers into a rage.

Imagine being so broken inside that a thumbs up to a Cybertruck sends you into a meltdown. Trump & Elon truly live rent-free in their heads.🤣 — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) April 6, 2025

I've never wanted a cybertruck more than I do now! The fact that I could drive around and trigger liberals without any extra effort is like a dream come true to me! 😆 — David Castro (@its_davidcastro) April 7, 2025

Tesla was once a brand that appealed to Democrats. Now they want to torch all the company’s vehicles and dealerships. Despite this, some Trump voters want one now more than ever since the vehicles drive Dems crazy.