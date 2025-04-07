Dem Denial: Jake Tapper Claims He’s Not on the Left but Video Receipts...
Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the...
A Minecraft Movie’s Built-In Audience Makes It a Massive Hit Despite Many Negative...
Keep Fighting, Ladies! Female Disc Golfer Walks Out of Competition Instead of Facing...
Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY...
He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on...
We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus...
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring...
WTF?! U.K. Authorities Deny Asylum to Afghan Woman, Says Taliban Doesn't 'Pose a...
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuali...
Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No,...
Energy Secretary Chris Wright: U.S. Is the 'World’s Leading Exporter of Natural Gas'
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into...
John Cardillo Spotlights the 'Main Problem' for U.S. Manufacturing: 'Labor Unions'

EDS in DC: Body Cam Captures Perfect Example of Elon Derangement Syndrome in the Wild (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:46 AM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

EDS is everywhere but especially in Washington, D.C. What’s EDS, you say? It’s Elon Derangement Syndrome. Democrats simply can’t handle anything Elon Musk-related. 

Advertisement

Here’s a perfect example of EDS from our nation's capital on Sunday. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Laughter is the best way to respond to these sad Dems.

Commenters say it’s best to wear a camera when you’re surrounded by so much crazy.

Recommended

Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the UK
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Oh, that’ll be good!

It’s bizarre that something so mundane as a thumbs up to the driver of a specific vehicle is enough to send EDS sufferers into a rage.

Tesla was once a brand that appealed to Democrats. Now they want to torch all the company’s vehicles and dealerships. Despite this, some Trump voters want one now more than ever since the vehicles drive Dems crazy.

Tags: ELON MUSK FUNNY PROTESTERS PROTESTS TESLA TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the UK
Warren Squire
Dem Denial: Jake Tapper Claims He’s Not on the Left but Video Receipts Show Otherwise
Warren Squire
Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
So, About Those 'MASSIVE' Lefty Protests Against Trump and Elon? Here's the SAD Truth About Them and LOL
Sam J.
It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post
Sam J.
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the UK Warren Squire
Advertisement