Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'

Hey, if you don't want your series to be called woke maybe don't make it woke.

Just sayin'.

Seems the 'queer creator' of the 'gayest' Star Wars series is not happy with people calling her work, 'woke propaganda.' Except you know, it IS woke propaganda, of the worst and most annoying sort.

Queer creator of ‘gayest’ Star Wars series claps back at haters who claim it’s ‘woke’ propaganda with ‘lesbian space witches’ https://t.co/GVlSgRnh8a pic.twitter.com/pDSQWwiLUl — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2024

From the New York Post:

The creator of the controversial Disney+ “Star Wars” show “The Acolyte” is pushing back against those who say that her show is “woke” propaganda featuring “lesbian space witches,” slamming the criticism as “reductive.” Leslye Headland, the “first openly queer person to create” a major Star Wars project as The Hollywood Reporter (THR) described her, spoke to the outlet this week about the backlash the show has gotten for its progressive themes, telling the outlet that she never intended to make a show with an overt political agenda, even if it contains some LGBTQ messaging. “I don’t believe that I’ve created queer, with a capital Q, content,” Headland told the entertainment outlet.

She literally created lesbian space witches.

It doesn't get much queerer than that.

I haven't watched one episode. — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) June 23, 2024

Same bro, same.

$10 says the person who wrote this headline had blue hair and a copy of the communist manifesto unironically displayed on zer bookshelf — Mike (@bishopmikey) June 23, 2024

Or maybe they identify as a lesbian space witch. Hey, it could happen.

@Disney has become such trash. It's heartbreaking — GenX Warfare (@GenX_Warfare) June 23, 2024

It's almost as if they want to go out of business.

She said she wanted to make the 'gayest' Star Wars, ever, and then gets offended when people call it 'lesbian.'



If you want to destroy a well loved series, just hire a feminist director. — Mark Twain was right about everything (@FSkerratt) June 23, 2024

I wonder if it was worth it to George Lucas to see his Star Wars legacy destroyed for money. — shhall (@AlphaVGuy) June 23, 2024

We wonder the same thing.

Wow so “stunning and brave” — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) June 23, 2024

Literally shook.

======================================================================

