OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the...
GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her...
'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT...
REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and...
'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in...
Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol
Healing the Soul of the Nation: DHS Says Trump Supporters, Military and Religious...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just...
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...
NYT: The War in Gaza Is Dividing the LGBTQ Community
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden

Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on June 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Hey, if you don't want your series to be called woke maybe don't make it woke.

Just sayin'.

Seems the 'queer creator' of the 'gayest' Star Wars series is not happy with people calling her work, 'woke propaganda.' Except you know, it IS woke propaganda, of the worst and most annoying sort. 

Advertisement

From the New York Post:

The creator of the controversial Disney+ “Star Wars” show “The Acolyte” is pushing back against those who say that her show is “woke” propaganda featuring “lesbian space witches,” slamming the criticism as “reductive.”

Leslye Headland, the “first openly queer person to create” a major Star Wars project as The Hollywood Reporter (THR) described her, spoke to the outlet this week about the backlash the show has gotten for its progressive themes, telling the outlet that she never intended to make a show with an overt political agenda, even if it contains some LGBTQ messaging.

“I don’t believe that I’ve created queer, with a capital Q, content,” Headland told the entertainment outlet.

She literally created lesbian space witches.

It doesn't get much queerer than that.

Same bro, same.

Or maybe they identify as a lesbian space witch. Hey, it could happen.

It's almost as if they want to go out of business.

Recommended

NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Advertisement

We wonder the same thing.

Literally shook.

======================================================================

Related:

GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)

'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside

WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title IX Bus Vandalized

=======================================================================

Tags: STAR WARS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans
Sam J.
GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)
Sam J.
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY
Sam J.
REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant Sam J.
Advertisement