WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title IX Bus Vandalized

Sounds like the patriarchy decided to make an appearance at the Independent Women's Forum's (IWF) bus tour fighting back against the trans movement and its efforts to erase women. The 'Our Bodies, Our Sports #TakeBackTitleIX' bus that has been traveling across the country with women advocating for women in their sports and spaces was vandalized overnight at a stop in Chapel Hill, NC.

Not only was the bus egged, it was covered in profanity and anti-woman rhetoric.

Tell us you're a mentally-ill, mediocre, sad little man who wants to pretend he's a woman without telling us you're a mentally-ill, mediocre, sad little man.

IWF was not at all intimidated and in fact, seems more FIRE UP than ever.

Take a look:

🚨 ATTACK ON FEMALE ATHLETES ON TOUR 🚨 BUS TOUR THREATENED:

Overnight vandals violated nearly every inch of the Our Bodies, Our Sports #TakeBackTitleIX bus in Chapel Hill, NC. Egged & defaced with profanity & anti-woman messages. Radical gender ideologues on a mission to erase… pic.twitter.com/S83OVpHHaZ — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

Their post continues:

Radical gender ideologues on a mission to erase womanhood seek to keep us quiet. WE WON’T BACK DOWN. WOMEN WON’T BE SILENT. https://ourbodiesoursports.com/bus

And boom.

So much boom.

Bad enough they're throwing women under the bus, now they're throwing eggs at it. What's next⁉️

FULL LENGTH VIDEO OF VANDALIZED OUR BODIES, OUR SPORTS #TAKEBACKTITLEIX SUMMER 2024 TOUR BUS: pic.twitter.com/wsVmDiBPRC — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

The trans movement is filled with angry and sadly even violent people ... clearly.

Gender ideology seeks to destroy, NOT understand, uplift, listen, or reason. During Pride, we're told that it is about love and acceptance. Thanks for showing your true colors. We couldn't have done it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/jTxAI1yMH6 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

To be fair, we already knew the trans movement's true colors. They've been showing them to us and insisting we accept them or ELSE for years now.

No one is above the law, right? We expect a real investigation here. The reason this happens is because certain groups know they are above the law, and they act with impunity. @CarrboroPD is on it. pic.twitter.com/hyrM1sOlLR — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

With Biden in charge? Psh. We wouldn't be surprised if they investigated the women involved for being big meanies to men who think they're women.

On top of the late night attack, at the Chapel Hill tour stop last night, a male, who expressed support for the cause, took a sharpie from a young female tour staffer & instead of signing his name on the bus like other supporters, wrote ‘Transphobic P****” then violently threw… pic.twitter.com/vKv6FwwOi7 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

The post continues:

... wrote ‘Transphobic P****” then violently threw the sharpie at the young woman while screaming “F**k you” in front of children & their families.When did PRO-WOMAN become ANTI-TRANS or anyone?

Yikes.

The Our Bodies, Our Sports coalition is the FIRST & ONLY coalition of women’s advocacy organizations from across the political spectrum fighting to:⁰

•PROTECT WOMEN’S RIGHTS

•SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS

•TAKE BACK TITLE IX



This tour represents the largest, most ideologically… pic.twitter.com/9k5IQul4j4 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

The post continues:

This tour represents the largest, most ideologically diverse, women’s movement of our time.https://ourbodiesoursports.com

In other words, women who may disagree on most every other issue are working together to defend WOMEN. Pretty bada*s, right?

We’ve gone coast to coast garnering thousands of signatures & messages of support from athletes, coaches, & advocates who are with us.



WE WILL SPEAK LOUDER - WE ARE UNAFRAID - WE WON’T BACK DOWN pic.twitter.com/u9gXDMLY2T — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

If this doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, we're not sure what will.

WE WON'T BACK DOWN EITHER!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Seriously.

📢 WE WON’T BACK DOWN.

“Inclusion” can’t come on the backs of women. Women & girls’ futures depend on this movement! Your support helps keep the Our Bodies, Our Sports #TakeBackTitleIX tour on the road.



📍Next up hear @Riley_Gaines_, @Martina, @JenniferSey, @PaulaYScanlan,… pic.twitter.com/rT4ZWgNKtN — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) June 21, 2024

Inclusion can't come on the backs of women.

This. ^ All DAY this. ^

