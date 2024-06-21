Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY

Even if you don't necessarily think the January 6th Commitee was a TOTAL sham, there have definitely been some things coming out about it lately that should give you pause. Something is not on the up-and-up with Nancy Pelosi's hand-chosen committee.

As Congressman Josh Brecheen said:

The January 6th Committee was a total sham and a desperate attempt by Democrats and Never Trumpers to go after President Trump and his closest advisors.



I applaud @RepEricBurlison for leading this effort so we can begin to right the wrongs of the January 6th Committee and… — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) June 20, 2024

His post continues:

I applaud @RepEricBurlison for leading this effort so we can begin to right the wrongs of the January 6th Committee and finally end this witch hunt.https://foxnews.com/politics/jan-6-subpoenas-against-trump-aides-would-revoked-under-new-bill

Now, for whatever reason, Brecheen's post got Denver Riggleman's attention and he decided to pick a fight with well ... like, everyone. Note, if you want to read something exceptionally funny, do a search on Denver Riggleman and Bigfoot.

*cough cough*

My name is Denver Riggleman, former Rep and senior technical advisor to the J6 committee.



Anyone who states the J6 investigation was a sham is a conspiracy theorist, stupid, a liar or a spineless sycophant— maybe all of the above.



J6 was an investigation into the sacking of the… https://t.co/FRsIvBZucP — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024

His post continues:

J6 was an investigation into the sacking of the Capitol and efforts by Trump & those around him to overturn an election through coordinated disinformation, legal maneuvering, financial flows, radicalization & violence.

K.

The J6 investigation was a politically-driven fraud.



If you’re so determined to prove that wrong, where are all the missing documents and why were so many destroyed? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 20, 2024

What about the missing docs?

He responded.

What missing documents?



There are metadata troves and encrypted data in the archives based on phone records, emails and texts.



Are you telling about relativity databases?



Or, interviews? Many under oath?



Check yourself before you wreck yourself — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024

Wha? Check yourself before you wreck yourself?

Who talks like that?

HA ha ha ha ha.

Julie Kelly popped in:

Missing records. All video interviews destroyed. Hundreds of transcripts still missing.



Perjured testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson and celeb cops who lied about their injuries and experience on Jan 6.



Never recovered all the Secret Service texts deleted in late Jan 2021.



No… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 20, 2024

*crickets*

Where is your response to @julie_kelly2 mr. Denver? — Fabartisans (@fabartisans) June 20, 2024

About that ...

Arguing with J6 deniers is like trying to teach calculus to the lobotomized. — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024

Nice deflection, Denver.

The J6 committee was a fraud and should be investigated. Anyone involved should be investigated. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 20, 2024

Bring… it — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024

Alrighty then.

