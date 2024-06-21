Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY

Even if you don't necessarily think the January 6th Commitee was a TOTAL sham, there have definitely been some things coming out about it lately that should give you pause. Something is not on the up-and-up with Nancy Pelosi's hand-chosen committee.
As Congressman Josh Brecheen said:
The January 6th Committee was a total sham and a desperate attempt by Democrats and Never Trumpers to go after President Trump and his closest advisors.— Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) June 20, 2024
I applaud @RepEricBurlison for leading this effort so we can begin to right the wrongs of the January 6th Committee and…
His post continues:
I applaud @RepEricBurlison for leading this effort so we can begin to right the wrongs of the January 6th Committee and finally end this witch hunt.https://foxnews.com/politics/jan-6-subpoenas-against-trump-aides-would-revoked-under-new-bill
Now, for whatever reason, Brecheen's post got Denver Riggleman's attention and he decided to pick a fight with well ... like, everyone. Note, if you want to read something exceptionally funny, do a search on Denver Riggleman and Bigfoot.
*cough cough*
My name is Denver Riggleman, former Rep and senior technical advisor to the J6 committee.— Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024
Anyone who states the J6 investigation was a sham is a conspiracy theorist, stupid, a liar or a spineless sycophant— maybe all of the above.
J6 was an investigation into the sacking of the… https://t.co/FRsIvBZucP
His post continues:
J6 was an investigation into the sacking of the Capitol and efforts by Trump & those around him to overturn an election through coordinated disinformation, legal maneuvering, financial flows, radicalization & violence.
K.
The J6 investigation was a politically-driven fraud.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 20, 2024
If you’re so determined to prove that wrong, where are all the missing documents and why were so many destroyed?
What about the missing docs?
He responded.
What missing documents?— Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024
There are metadata troves and encrypted data in the archives based on phone records, emails and texts.
Are you telling about relativity databases?
Or, interviews? Many under oath?
Check yourself before you wreck yourself
Wha? Check yourself before you wreck yourself?
Who talks like that?
HA ha ha ha ha.
Julie Kelly popped in:
Missing records. All video interviews destroyed. Hundreds of transcripts still missing.— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 20, 2024
Perjured testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson and celeb cops who lied about their injuries and experience on Jan 6.
Never recovered all the Secret Service texts deleted in late Jan 2021.
No…
*crickets*
Where is your response to @julie_kelly2 mr. Denver?— Fabartisans (@fabartisans) June 20, 2024
About that ...
Arguing with J6 deniers is like trying to teach calculus to the lobotomized.— Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024
Nice deflection, Denver.
The J6 committee was a fraud and should be investigated. Anyone involved should be investigated.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 20, 2024
Bring… it— Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 20, 2024
Alrighty then.
