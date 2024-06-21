Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on June 21, 2024
Twitchy

Even if you don't necessarily think the January 6th Commitee was a TOTAL sham, there have definitely been some things coming out about it lately that should give you pause. Something is not on the up-and-up with Nancy Pelosi's hand-chosen committee.

As Congressman Josh Brecheen said:

His post continues:

I applaud @RepEricBurlison for leading this effort so we can begin to right the wrongs of the January 6th Committee and finally end this witch hunt.https://foxnews.com/politics/jan-6-subpoenas-against-trump-aides-would-revoked-under-new-bill

Now, for whatever reason, Brecheen's post got Denver Riggleman's attention and he decided to pick a fight with well ... like, everyone. Note, if you want to read something exceptionally funny, do a search on Denver Riggleman and Bigfoot.

*cough cough*

His post continues:

J6 was an investigation into the sacking of the Capitol and efforts by Trump & those around him to overturn an election through coordinated disinformation, legal maneuvering, financial flows, radicalization & violence.

K.

What about the missing docs?

He responded.

Wha? Check yourself before you wreck yourself?

Who talks like that?

HA ha ha ha ha.

Julie Kelly popped in:

*crickets*

About that ... 

Nice deflection, Denver.

Alrighty then.

