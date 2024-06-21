Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines and BOY HOWDY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sen. Scott Wiener is the LAST person who should try and start fights with Riley Gaines ... you guys know Wiener, right? He's the creeps**t in CA who cares more about protecting predators than he does minors. Just look at his bills and voting record. Or if you have a sensitive stomach, maybe don't look.

He's bad news. Creepy bad news.

And he thinks Gaines is a nut job for protecting parental rights.

You know who doesn't want parents to have rights, yes? Who wants children to keep things from their parents?

Yeah.

Ahem.

Gaines is having NONE of it:

Absolute comedy.



CA state Senator @Scott_Wiener says I'm a "crazy right-wing nut job" because I believe in parental rights and fiercely condemn those who don't.



If those are the qualifications, then I'm proudly a right-wing nut job.🤭 Who else?

pic.twitter.com/dynJdVe7mO — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 21, 2024

*RAISES HAND*

Us too. Absolutely right-wing nut jobs. Proudly even.

Dude is a freakin' toad.

Scott Wiener is doing some serious projection when he calls anyone a “nut job.”



He’s the one who wants to take your kids and hide their secrets from you.



Wiener should never be allowed around children.



He’s clearly a predator. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2024

Isn’t he the guy that goes to every pride parade in California and supports legalizing adults having sex with minors?? — Booker9e (@booker9e) June 21, 2024

Dude is a p*do and a gr👀mer — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 21, 2024

If Gaines is making people like Wiener mad, she's doing a good job. A great job even.

this person has championed some interesting laws, rabbit hole for you. — OmnipotentCEO (@OmnipotentCEO) June 21, 2024

We would encourage you NOT to go down that hole.

He’s a left wing lunatic.

His morality is warped. — 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) June 21, 2024

Both points kinda go without saying.

Look at that clown — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) June 21, 2024

And he's not even funny.

