Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't...
Wait ... WHAT?! Did Fauci MEAN to Give Away Biden's 'Quid Pro Quo'...
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally...
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the...
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion...
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem...
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of...
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy...
First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART...
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids...
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off...
Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America...
Will Justice Barrett Restore Donald Trump’s Gun Rights? Or Hunter Biden’s? (A Deep...

Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on June 20, 2024
Twitchy

We are proud to exploit the efforts of Twitchy freelancer Dave Gordon by sharing his Twitter/X thread of media cheap fakes. As Twitchy readers know, Gordon does good work here on our site and now clearly, on X. Incidentally, you can follow Gordon on Twitter/X at @D_Gordzo.

Advertisement

Who knew there were SO MANY cheap fakes out there in the mainstream media? 

*By the way, we are being totally facetious, we know there are at least this many and plenty of others*

Take a look:

Great moments.

We see what he did there.

Starting with a shout-out to the Godfather of fake news, Dan Rather.

Memorieeees ... like the corners of our minds.

Nice font, Dan.

And to think, this liar is one of the modern-day Left's favorites. Yeah, let that sink in. Nobody ever said they were sending their best.

Ann oldie but a goodie.

Or baddie? Yeah, that probably works better.

Maybe?

Eh, keep going.

With an oversample of LGBTQ peeps. Say it ain't SO, ABC.

These people.

Awww yes, the evil racist white kid making fun of the old Native American man.

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That evil racist white kid is pretty damn wealthy these days because of this particular cheap fake.

CBS loves to pretend.

And so many more ...

But you know, it's right-wing media making up all of the 'cheap fakes'. 

Duh.

======================================================================

Related:

Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally KOs Dems and Himself

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

=======================================================================

Tags: FAKE MEDIA KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally KOs Dems and Himself
Sam J.
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the Average Worker
Doug P.
Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't Find Encouraging
Doug P.
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement