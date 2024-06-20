Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media

We are proud to exploit the efforts of Twitchy freelancer Dave Gordon by sharing his Twitter/X thread of media cheap fakes. As Twitchy readers know, Gordon does good work here on our site and now clearly, on X. Incidentally, you can follow Gordon on Twitter/X at @D_Gordzo.

Advertisement

Who knew there were SO MANY cheap fakes out there in the mainstream media?

*By the way, we are being totally facetious, we know there are at least this many and plenty of others*

Take a look:

Great moments in media cheap fakes. 🧵 — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) June 19, 2024

Great moments.

We see what he did there.

Starting with a shout-out to the Godfather of fake news, Dan Rather.

Leading with the Greatest Cheap Fake of All Time!



Dan Rather's National Guard memo. pic.twitter.com/NT9NqSkl25 — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) June 19, 2024

Memorieeees ... like the corners of our minds.

Nice font, Dan.

And to think, this liar is one of the modern-day Left's favorites. Yeah, let that sink in. Nobody ever said they were sending their best.

Ann oldie but a goodie.

Or baddie? Yeah, that probably works better.

Maybe?

Eh, keep going.

ABC News supporting sexual orientation and gender identities being taught in *elementary* schools. pic.twitter.com/tM1I0xIh2O — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) June 19, 2024

With an oversample of LGBTQ peeps. Say it ain't SO, ABC.

These people.

And who could forget the too-perfect-to-check narrative of a MAGA kid smirking at a Native American just minding his own business? pic.twitter.com/HJJ8uYNFBu — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) June 19, 2024

Awww yes, the evil racist white kid making fun of the old Native American man.

That evil racist white kid is pretty damn wealthy these days because of this particular cheap fake.

CBS pretending a driver was the perpetrator a violent street blocking incident. pic.twitter.com/QNyQaP1xQB — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) June 19, 2024

CBS loves to pretend.

And so many more ...

But you know, it's right-wing media making up all of the 'cheap fakes'.

Duh.

======================================================================

Related:

Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally KOs Dems and Himself

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

=======================================================================