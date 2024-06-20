GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

Cori Bush posted something stupid on X.

It must have been a day that ended in 'Y'.

Ok, so it was actually Juneteenth so she dialed the stupid up BIG TIME ... take a look:

It's Juneteenth AND reparations

It's Juneteenth AND community safety

It's Juneteenth AND housing for all

It's Juneteenth AND Medicare For All

It's Juneteenth AND education equity

It's Juneteenth AND voting rights

It's Juneteenth AND union jobs



It's Juneteenth AND. AND. AND… — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 19, 2024

Should we celebrate the end of slavery in America?

Hell yes.

Should we allow opportunistic race-baiters like Cori Bush to use the day to ask for freebies?

Hell NO.

Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to take her silly Juneteenth post apart point-by-annoying-poing.

No and needed

The communities are in charge of it

No and needed

No and needed

Support vouchers

Voter ID

No and needed



It is not.



Happy Juneteenth. — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 19, 2024

See why he's one of our faves?

Heh.

Others chimed in as well:

The day the Republicans freed the slaves.

What a great day. — 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) June 19, 2024

GIMME GIMME GIMME GIMME!!! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2024

It’s Juneteenth and you’re still crazy. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 19, 2024

Guess we should all just be grateful she didn't talk about healing tumors with her hands or something.

“And community safety”?



You defunded the police for black communities. Literally eliminating community safety. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) June 19, 2024

It's Juneteenth... Thank God the republicans defeated the democrats and were able to break the chains. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 19, 2024

Thank God, indeed.

It's Juneteenth and Cori Bush is wasting her talents in Congress instead of faith-healing cancer pic.twitter.com/TRZ43Craml — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) June 19, 2024

And THERE it is.

Heh.

