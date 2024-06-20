GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

Cori Bush posted something stupid on X.
It must have been a day that ended in 'Y'.
Ok, so it was actually Juneteenth so she dialed the stupid up BIG TIME ... take a look:
It's Juneteenth AND reparations— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 19, 2024
It's Juneteenth AND community safety
It's Juneteenth AND housing for all
It's Juneteenth AND Medicare For All
It's Juneteenth AND education equity
It's Juneteenth AND voting rights
It's Juneteenth AND union jobs
It's Juneteenth AND. AND. AND…
Should we celebrate the end of slavery in America?
Hell yes.
Should we allow opportunistic race-baiters like Cori Bush to use the day to ask for freebies?
Hell NO.
Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to take her silly Juneteenth post apart point-by-annoying-poing.
No and needed— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 19, 2024
The communities are in charge of it
No and needed
No and needed
Support vouchers
Voter ID
No and needed
It is not.
Happy Juneteenth.
See why he's one of our faves?
Heh.
Others chimed in as well:
The day the Republicans freed the slaves.— 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) June 19, 2024
What a great day.
GIMME GIMME GIMME GIMME!!!— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2024
It’s Juneteenth and you’re still crazy.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 19, 2024
Guess we should all just be grateful she didn't talk about healing tumors with her hands or something.
“And community safety”?— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) June 19, 2024
You defunded the police for black communities. Literally eliminating community safety.
It's Juneteenth... Thank God the republicans defeated the democrats and were able to break the chains.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 19, 2024
Thank God, indeed.
It's Juneteenth and Cori Bush is wasting her talents in Congress instead of faith-healing cancer pic.twitter.com/TRZ43Craml— Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) June 19, 2024
And THERE it is.
Heh.
