GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Cori Bush posted something stupid on X.

It must have been a day that ended in 'Y'.

Ok, so it was actually Juneteenth so she dialed the stupid up BIG TIME ... take a look:

Should we celebrate the end of slavery in America?

Hell yes.

Should we allow opportunistic race-baiters like Cori Bush to use the day to ask for freebies?

Hell NO.

Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to take her silly Juneteenth post apart point-by-annoying-poing.

See why he's one of our faves?

Heh.

Others chimed in as well:

Guess we should all just be grateful she didn't talk about healing tumors with her hands or something.

Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Thank God, indeed.

And THERE it is.

Heh.

