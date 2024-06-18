AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members, There's Just ONE Big Problem

Man oh man, AOC and other Socialist Democrats aka Squad Members are really pushing the BILLIONAIRES ARE OUT TO GET US nonsense, especially those scary groups that like to donate more to Democrats than to Republicans. That's the kicker. These days, billionaires seem to care more about supporting Democrats ...

But hey, who we are to stop them from making fools of themselves?

Case in point:

The New York Primary is next Tuesday, 6/25. Time to rally.🗳️



Big money, from AIPAC to Wall Street, have poured millions to buy this election.



To win, we must mobilize thousands.



PLEASE JOIN US THIS SAT in the Bronx w/ @BernieSanders & @JamaalBowmanNY:https://t.co/yYnkdpA6gZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2024

Don't worry, Sandy, Jamaal Bowman already asked Jewish leaders for some pictures so he can pretend he has Jewish friends.

We're not even making that up.

Besides, there is plenty of money rolling in for Bowman. Ahem.

"Big money" is pouring in. But AOC doesn't want you to know that 90% of Bowman's contributions come from outside his congressional district, compared to over half of the Latimer contributions coming from Bowman's own constituents.



It's time to rally for the non Squad candidate. pic.twitter.com/BMxEdBRop5 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 18, 2024

Wealthy people who do not live in Bowman's district want Bowman to stay in office.

That seems sketchy.

Congressman Fire Alarm is going to lose, Alex. You can’t save him. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 18, 2024

We really really really hope so.

The vast majority of AIPAC's donations to congressional candidates go to Democrats, you mewling quim.https://t.co/xzfx3oYsym pic.twitter.com/1Zc6Zd3Mxe — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) June 18, 2024

But not SOCIALISTS, like her pal Bowman.

Or for that matter, herself.

Translation: Pro Hamas candidate is toast — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) June 18, 2024

What have you done for New York? — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 18, 2024

Not a damn thing.

Bowman is going to lose his seat. You should lose your seat also 🤡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) June 18, 2024

Time to take the Squad's power away.

Hopefully New Yorkers vote with their senses this time and not your empty words. — AC⚡DC (@PGStheone) June 18, 2024

Hopefully they figure out Bowman and AOC do not represent them in any way, shape or form, and they vote accordingly.

