Jamaal Bowman Asked Jewish Leader to Send Him Pics So He Could Prove He Has Jewish Friends (No, REALLY)

Wow, this is just ... wow. Jamaal Bowman reaching out to a Jewish leader so he could show the world he has Jewish friends is something else. This is the sort of thing you'd think you'd see on The Babylon Bee but, nope.

See for yourself.

New: In late spring 2022, Rep. Jamaal Bowman reached out a local Jewish leader with an unusual request as he faced mounting scrutiny over his record on Israel.



“Do you have pics of us?” he texted. “So I can show the world I’m friends with Jewish People.” https://t.co/M1YVmrtF0s — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) June 18, 2024

Wow. Again.

From JewishInsider.com:

“Do you have pics of us?” Bowman texted the Jewish leader, with whom he had previously maintained a cordial if uneasy relationship, according to a screenshot of the message shared with Jewish Insider. “So I can show the world I’m friends with Jewish People.” The Jewish leader, who described the exchange on the condition of anonymity to protect his privacy, did have at least one photo on hand from a Jewish community gathering in Bowman’s district months earlier at which the then-freshman Democrat had vowed to sign on to a House bill aimed at strengthening the Abraham Accords — a promise he fulfilled just a few days later. But by the time Bowman sent his request to the Jewish leader in an apparent effort to counter mounting dissatisfaction with his record on Israel amid the campaign, the New York legislator had since reversed course and pulled his support for the bill aimed at further normalizing relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors — angering Jewish activists in the district who said they felt blindsided by his abrupt decision. “I was uncomfortable,” the Jewish leader said of Bowman’s awkwardly worded text message two years ago. “I kind of joked around with him about it. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sure you guys have it. Don’t worry about it.’”

Yeah, we'd be uncomfortable as well.

OMG - seriously?



“I HAVE A Jewish friend!”



🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/ECHj7bVkpy — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 18, 2024

Yeah. He's a real friend. pic.twitter.com/MnIBx5XaSa — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) June 18, 2024

Totally.

He gets grosser every single day.



Can't way until he's gone.https://t.co/jKNZolPBWT — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) June 18, 2024

OMG that is hilarious!



He's like "Proof I know Jews"



😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/wtGmlFDF7k — "Jeffy's Butt Baby" FranchiseGuy17 (@Brandon10009985) June 18, 2024

Can't even make this stuff up.

