Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks

Jamaal Bowman Asked Jewish Leader to Send Him Pics So He Could Prove He Has Jewish Friends (No, REALLY)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on June 18, 2024
Twitchy

Excuse us for just a second.

Ha.

HAAAAA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow, this is just ... wow. Jamaal Bowman reaching out to a Jewish leader so he could show the world he has Jewish friends is something else. This is the sort of thing you'd think you'd see on The Babylon Bee but, nope.

See for yourself.

Wow. Again.

From JewishInsider.com:

“Do you have pics of us?” Bowman texted the Jewish leader, with whom he had previously maintained a cordial if uneasy relationship, according to a screenshot of the message shared with Jewish Insider. “So I can show the world I’m friends with Jewish People.”

The Jewish leader, who described the exchange on the condition of anonymity to protect his privacy, did have at least one photo on hand from a Jewish community gathering in Bowman’s district months earlier at which the then-freshman Democrat had vowed to sign on to a House bill aimed at strengthening the Abraham Accords — a promise he fulfilled just a few days later.

But by the time Bowman sent his request to the Jewish leader in an apparent effort to counter mounting dissatisfaction with his record on Israel amid the campaign, the New York legislator had since reversed course and pulled his support for the bill aimed at further normalizing relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors — angering Jewish activists in the district who said they felt blindsided by his abrupt decision.

“I was uncomfortable,” the Jewish leader said of Bowman’s awkwardly worded text message two years ago. “I kind of joked around with him about it. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sure you guys have it. Don’t worry about it.’”

Yeah, we'd be uncomfortable as well. 

Totally.

Can't even make this stuff up.

