New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb

Tell us you've never actually interacted with a real Republican woman without telling us you've never actually interacted with a real Republican woman.

New York Magazine dropped some serious click-bait with this one, probably hoping that it would piss enough people on the Right off that they'd react to it which would lead to clicks and taps. Like any good piece of clickbait trash.

Ladies, apparently we wrathful, sweet, strong AND subservient.

Who knew?

For our latest cover story, @rtraister reports on the surprising evolution of the Republican woman — their wrath, sweetness, strength, and subservience to the MAGA right, observed. https://t.co/QQCvJPVQSh pic.twitter.com/BNzvq7CjZo — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 17, 2024

Surprising evolution.

So we've evolved from what exactly?

i don't completely understand what's going on here because i don't understand the feminine mode of homosocial conflict



but, from the outside, publishing this seems like an astonishingly bitchy thing to do



might any women comment? genuinely curious whether i'm reading this right pic.twitter.com/28PeYVS1JG — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) June 18, 2024

Astonishingly bitchy.

Yes.

And straight-up sexist.

And these are your "women...." pic.twitter.com/G0egI3NqHl — Leftism (@LeftismForU) June 18, 2024

Yikes.

This is the most sexist cover I’ve ever seen. Liberal feminism is just most virulent misogyny. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 18, 2024

Something like that.

Do you know any Republican women? I mean in your family or circles of friends? Because it seems like you are lazy and narrow-minded enough to form strong opinions about all of us based on a few politicians and media personalities. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 18, 2024

What is a woman? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) June 18, 2024

They have no idea.

Clearly.

I can't wait to read this! I hope you do a follow-up story on the evolution of the Democrat Woman® as well-their sweetness, their upper body strength, their bone structure, their five o'clock shadows! Keep up the good work!



Democrat Woman ®: pic.twitter.com/8xau65pyak — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 18, 2024

Yikes.

Why do you hate women? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 18, 2024

The Left hates women who think for themselves - there is nothing more dangerous to their narrative than a woman who doesn't think and do as she's told.

Congrats on your "Chicks Without Dicks" issue. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 18, 2024

*cough cough*

Another lazy article full of misogynistic stereotypes to smear a group of women for failing to accept the author's preferred ideology... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) June 18, 2024

Clickbait.

Yup.

