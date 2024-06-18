Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed...
Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for...
Cori Bush Claims She Miraculously Healed Homeless Woman's Tumors by Laying Hands on...
Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are...
Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Maryland Mom Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove...
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is...
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump...
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks
Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's...
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling...

New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on June 18, 2024
Twitchy

Tell us you've never actually interacted with a real Republican woman without telling us you've never actually interacted with a real Republican woman.

New York Magazine dropped some serious click-bait with this one, probably hoping that it would piss enough people on the Right off that they'd react to it which would lead to clicks and taps. Like any good piece of clickbait trash.

Advertisement

Ladies, apparently we wrathful, sweet, strong AND subservient.

Who knew?

Surprising evolution.

So we've evolved from what exactly?

Astonishingly bitchy.

Yes.

And straight-up sexist.

Yikes.

Something like that.

Recommended

Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET
Sam J.
Advertisement

They have no idea.

Clearly.

Yikes.

The Left hates women who think for themselves - there is nothing more dangerous to their narrative than a woman who doesn't think and do as she's told. 

*cough cough*

Clickbait.

Yup.

======================================================================

Related:

Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are LYING to You AGAIN

Advertisement

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for Biden and It's ALL Cringe (Watch)

REEE! Trump Supporters are Way Smarter than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: REPUBLICAN WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET
Sam J.
Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed His Wife Seems SUS
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT
Sam J.
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda
Sam J.
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump Dropping the 'F-Bomb'
Grateful Calvin
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET Sam J.
Advertisement