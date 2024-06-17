REEE! Trump Supporters are Way Smarter than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

You know CNN was trying really hard to make Trump supporters look stupid. Little did they know how stupid Trump supporters would make THEM look.

Not to mention beyond the attempt at framing them as uninformed, they were trying to make a point about Trump ATTACKING OUR DEMOCRACY.

Yeah, they suck. They always have and they always will.

Watch.

Comical: CNN airs a 5 min segment highlighting how Trump voters better understand the United States than CNN, with interviewees correctly stating we're "a republic, not a democracy"



CNN: "This is not actually a debate about gov't, about democracy. It’s an attack on democracy" pic.twitter.com/OiAe9nBPoD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 17, 2024

What?

HA HA HA HA HA

CFR’s @AnneApplebaum: “America is a democracy. It was founded as a democracy … the word ‘democracy’ & the word ‘republic’ have often been used interchangeably. There isn’t a meaningful difference between them …



“If they can convince people that we don’t have a democracy, then… https://t.co/ksyu07pOJx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 17, 2024

The post continues:

“If they can convince people that we don’t have a democracy, then it’s okay that Trump is attacking democracy, because it doesn’t really matter … “ These words were used in different ways in the 18th century, & it’s true, the Founders didn’t want direct democracy, by which they meant people gathering on the town square. They wanted representative democracy. But I think the reason why this conversation about language has risen now is because there is a part of the Republican Party that would like to rule as a minority & they need an excuse for why that’s okay. And so they have begun to say, ‘we’re not a democracy, we’re a republic.’ And it’s not 100 percent clear what that means, but I think they mean, ‘We want Donald Trump to be able to do whatever he wants’.”

We hate to break it to CNN, but we are a republic.

Not a democracy.

Truth hurts.

We're a constitutional republic. Just because you’re 60 years late realizing this doesn't change the fact. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 17, 2024

They might even get away with Representative Republic, but we are not now nor have we ever been a democracy.

I like how the group that spent the last few years changing the definition of so many words - vaccine, woman, etc - is now worried about someone changing the definition of words. — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) June 17, 2024

Because they are desperate to control the narrative.

A democracy and a republic are the same like an orange is the same as a banana… — M Kincaid (@MKincaid412) June 17, 2024

Excuse us, pal, but CNN compared a banana to an APPLE, not an orange.

*snort*

And @CNN is really not a news organization. — Jason Douglas (@jwar2024) June 17, 2024

Fair enough.

