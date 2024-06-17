REEE! Trump Supporters are Way Smarter than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Polling Analyst Rendered 'Speechless' By Shift in Black Voter Support Away From Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on June 17, 2024
Twitchy

You know CNN was trying really hard to make Trump supporters look stupid. Little did they know how stupid Trump supporters would make THEM look.

Not to mention beyond the attempt at framing them as uninformed, they were trying to make a point about Trump ATTACKING OUR DEMOCRACY.

Yeah, they suck. They always have and they always will.

Watch.

What?

HA HA HA HA HA

The post continues:

“If they can convince people that we don’t have a democracy, then it’s okay that Trump is attacking democracy, because it doesn’t really matter … “

These words were used in different ways in the 18th century, & it’s true, the Founders didn’t want direct democracy, by which they meant people gathering on the town square. They wanted representative democracy. But I think the reason why this conversation about language has risen now is because there is a part of the Republican Party that would like to rule as a minority & they need an excuse for why that’s okay. And so they have begun to say, ‘we’re not a democracy, we’re a republic.’ And it’s not 100 percent clear what that means, but I think they mean, ‘We want Donald Trump to be able to do whatever he wants’.”

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We hate to break it to CNN, but we are a republic. 

Not a democracy.

Truth hurts.

They might even get away with Representative Republic, but we are not now nor have we ever been a democracy.

Because they are desperate to control the narrative.

Excuse us, pal, but CNN compared a banana to an APPLE, not an orange.

*snort*

Fair enough.

