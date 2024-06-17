Polling Analyst Rendered 'Speechless' By Shift in Black Voter Support Away From Biden...
Ben Shapiro Uses Lemmings CHEERING Hillary Clinton at Tonys to Rub SO MUCH Salt in Their Trump Wounds

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on June 17, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

We've said it once we'll likely say it a whole lot more because it's mean and we think it's funny - Hillary Clinton is the herpes of politics. She burns, she's itchy, she's annoying, and no matter what happens, she never ever goes away.

Never.

Ever.

For example, she 'surprised' everyone at the Tony Awards last night and of course the little lemmings stood and clapped for their moo-moo'd fave:

Surprise appearance.

Suuure.

If they say so.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to remind them all how badly she lost to Trump in 2016. It is odd how they continue to applaud the woman who couldn't beat the supposed most unpopular GOP candidate in modern history. That would make her super DUPER unpopular, don'cha think?

That's right, rub some salt in that wound, Ben. Atta boy. 

HA HA HA HA

It also probably really bugs her that the Botoxed Bag of Stupid was able to 'beat' Trump in 2020.

The rich clapping for the rich.

Typical. Democrats have become the party of the elite.

What's even more pathetic is you guys KNOW that tent cost several thousands of dollars.

Because they're lemmings and seals and clap when they're told to do so. 

dfasf

And she always will be.

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

Long time ago this editor used to watch but ... not anymore. Not since theatre went as woke as Hollywood.

Sad.

======================================================================

