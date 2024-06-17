Ben Shapiro Uses Lemmings CHEERING Hillary Clinton at Tonys to Rub SO MUCH Salt in Their Trump Wounds

We've said it once we'll likely say it a whole lot more because it's mean and we think it's funny - Hillary Clinton is the herpes of politics. She burns, she's itchy, she's annoying, and no matter what happens, she never ever goes away.

Never.

Ever.

For example, she 'surprised' everyone at the Tony Awards last night and of course the little lemmings stood and clapped for their moo-moo'd fave:

Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation in surprise appearance at #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/wtiKBLDjxK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024

Surprise appearance.

Suuure.

If they say so.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to remind them all how badly she lost to Trump in 2016. It is odd how they continue to applaud the woman who couldn't beat the supposed most unpopular GOP candidate in modern history. That would make her super DUPER unpopular, don'cha think?

It will never cease to be hilarious how the Left continues to cherish the woman who found a way to lose to Donald Trump https://t.co/QVgyadS4sf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2024

That's right, rub some salt in that wound, Ben. Atta boy.

HA HA HA HA

It also probably really bugs her that the Botoxed Bag of Stupid was able to 'beat' Trump in 2020.

Oh you mean the people who paid an obscene amount of money to this career politician gave an applause? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 17, 2024

The rich clapping for the rich.

Typical. Democrats have become the party of the elite.

Why is she wearing a tent? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 17, 2024

What's even more pathetic is you guys KNOW that tent cost several thousands of dollars.

Why? She's just some rich person. An ex-politician. Why should anyone care about her presence anyplace at all? — Space-Coast-Based Ghost 🚀 🐊 👻 (@RaySchneid) June 17, 2024

Because they're lemmings and seals and clap when they're told to do so.

😂😂😂😂😂still a sore loser..... — StevenHossOfficial (@SHossOfficial) June 17, 2024

And she always will be.

Why is she wearing a moo moo ??? — Will Gill (@WillGill867979) June 17, 2024

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

Literally nobody watched this — Desert Swarm (@Desert__Swarm) June 17, 2024

Long time ago this editor used to watch but ... not anymore. Not since theatre went as woke as Hollywood.

Sad.

