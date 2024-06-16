John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women a STUPID, Sexist Question

John Collins has perhaps learned there IS such a thing as a stupid question.

Too bad he won't actually take it to heart.

Check this out:

Can someone explain to me why any woman would vote Republican at this point? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 15, 2024

Can someone explain to us why any woman would vote for a party that is ok with men replacing them in their sports, spaces, and experiences. Oh, we get it, John is being a sexist toad and assuming the only thing women care about is the ability to abort their unborn children but as usual when it comes to sexist Lefties, he was wrong.

Big time.

Because we care about our bodies, value liberty, and despise globalist pigs. https://t.co/SKolMz3oSK — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) June 15, 2024

Duh.

Pretty simple.

Morals, Intelligence and being awake. — The Great Awakening (@FJB890) June 15, 2024

Because I can’t vote for anyone who thinks murdering unborn babies is “healthcare.”



Sick shit, right there. — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) June 15, 2024

Can someone tell me why any man would believe it’s acceptable to make this comment?



Wasn’t feminism supposed to give women the freedom to live how they choose without being subject to an agenda from either side? — FreedomKat1974 (@FreedomKiki28) June 15, 2024

Engagement farming maybe?

Trolling?

Who knows?

In some part because of jerks like you questioning why I would. 🙄 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 15, 2024

Because they actually know there's a difference between men and women. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) June 15, 2024

Crazy, right?

Because half of the 2800 unborn children killed each day by elective violent abortion are female. — Phenomenology (@BerryRazi) June 15, 2024

This seems important.

Just sayin'.

I have a million reasons. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) June 16, 2024

Can someone explain why any living breathing tax paying citizen would vote Democrat at this point? — Lynne (@poconomtngirl) June 15, 2024

Add to this Democrats want to force women to sign up for the draft and yeah ... why would any woman ever vote for a Democrat?

