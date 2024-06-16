Dads Matter. That's it. That's the Headline
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does...
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border...
Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be...
You Can't Be Serious? Biden Proclaims World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - Yes,...
Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding...
Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key...
AP: President Joe Biden Goes Straight From G7 to Hollywood Fundraiser
The Legislature Has Turned Toxic for the Nation's First Black, Muslim, Nonbinary State...
Another Manhunt Underway for Person Who Left Tire Marks on Pride Mural
Rep. Cori Bush Claimed to Have Cured Tumors Through Faith Healing
CNN Mocked for Its Animation Showing How Bump Stocks Work
UK to Be Blasted by Two-Day, 78-Degree Heatwave

John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women a STUPID, Sexist Question

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on June 16, 2024
Meme

John Collins has perhaps learned there IS such a thing as a stupid question.

Too bad he won't actually take it to heart.

Check this out:

Advertisement

Can someone explain to us why any woman would vote for a party that is ok with men replacing them in their sports, spaces, and experiences. Oh, we get it, John is being a sexist toad and assuming the only thing women care about is the ability to abort their unborn children but as usual when it comes to sexist Lefties, he was wrong. 

Big time.

Duh.

Pretty simple.

Engagement farming maybe?

Trolling?

Who knows?

Crazy, right?

Recommended

Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

This seems important.

Just sayin'.

Add to this Democrats want to force women to sign up for the draft and yeah ... why would any woman ever vote for a Democrat?

======================================================================

Related:

BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL

Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be 'Unfair' to Biden and HOOBOY (Watch)

Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding Likes Goes GALACTICALLY Wrong

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS LEFT MISOGYNIST REPUBLICAN SEXIST WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)
Sam J.
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be 'Unfair' to Biden and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding Likes Goes GALACTICALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key to Biden's Campaign
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!) Sam J.
Advertisement