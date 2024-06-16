Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom has been trying to pretend he cares about the southern border which makes us wonder if he thinks they may 'tap' him to take Biden's place at the convention. Just like we're not 100% convinced they'll let Biden debate on June 27th, we're not 100% convinced it will be Biden on the ticket. To be fair, we didn't think Ol' Joe would last two years so what do we know?

Still, Gavin sure acts like he's more important than he really is, not to mention he's ignoring the s**t-show that is his state.

California has doubled our National Guard at the border that are working to stop the flow of fentanyl.



While the GOP play games and Mike Johnson searches for his spine -- we’re out here doing the work. pic.twitter.com/69dhQYwtoF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2024

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a much-deserved dig at Governor Hair Gell.

Did Gavin Newsom suddenly start caring about the border?



Or is it just five months before an election and Democrats realized their border crisis is one of their biggest liabilities? https://t.co/GRJVbMchX4 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 14, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Welp, looks like Gavin didn't like her tweet much:

Your thirst for attention from Donald Trump is truly palpable.



Keep spinning the lies for him -- maybe you'll get your name back on that VP list!!



Have a great Friday, Sarah :) https://t.co/Y5LdmzbDAV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2024

Awww, poor Gavin. He's very upset and desperate for attention ... and is projecting like any other Democrat. Man, we love Sarah, she still manages to get under their skin, every single time.

Hey Gavin, California has 24,000 National Guard Troops.



You sent 390 of them to the border. 390.



It should unnerve everyone at how easily Newsom lies. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 15, 2024

She’s 100% right & you’re a creepy misogynist. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 15, 2024

lol, every time you tweet it’s a reminder of how accurate this is pic.twitter.com/YvEgiF6cxu — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 15, 2024

... just a prick.

Ouch.

lol - you could NOT answer Sanders’ question so instead you accuse her of 2 things you often do: being thirsty for attention and lying. You are pathetic. — Maria Lopez (@LandThatILove87) June 15, 2024

*ignores valid border question to name call — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) June 15, 2024

Because he knows she's right.

Don't worry, Gavin, there's one positive response to your post:

"like" — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We're not sure which is more pathetic, Gavin's post or Hamill 'liking' it for all the world to see.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of 'and'.

