Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on June 16, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom has been trying to pretend he cares about the southern border which makes us wonder if he thinks they may 'tap' him to take Biden's place at the convention. Just like we're not 100% convinced they'll let Biden debate on June 27th, we're not 100% convinced it will be Biden on the ticket. To be fair, we didn't think Ol' Joe would last two years so what do we know?

Still, Gavin sure acts like he's more important than he really is, not to mention he's ignoring the s**t-show that is his state.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a much-deserved dig at Governor Hair Gell.

Ding ding ding.

Welp, looks like Gavin didn't like her tweet much:

Awww, poor Gavin. He's very upset and desperate for attention ... and is projecting like any other Democrat. Man, we love Sarah, she still manages to get under their skin, every single time.

... just a prick.

Ouch.

Because he knows she's right.

Don't worry, Gavin, there's one positive response to your post:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We're not sure which is more pathetic, Gavin's post or Hamill 'liking' it for all the world to see.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of 'and'. 

