Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It

You guys remember Oliver Darcy, yes? The guy who threw a massive temper tantrum and left Twitter after Elon Musk bought it? Brian Stelter's pal and fellow Hall Monistor who spent most of his time trying to censor and shame conservative media? Works at CNN? Is a MASSIVE weasel?

You 'member.

Welp, seems even though he's left EVIL TWITTER he's still trying to silence and censor the Right and has been going after Ticketmaster and arenas trying to cancel Tucker Carlson's upcoming tour.

Glenn Beck ain't havin' it.

After the announcement of Tucker's tour with 'dangerous' guests like me, CNN tried to bully Ticketmaster & arenas into canceling him. For SPEECH. THAT. HASN'T. HAPPENED. So, who's the real 'threat to democracy'? Tucker or the Saul Alinsky activists pretending to be journalists? — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 13, 2024

Notice, Glenn does not mention the brown shirt wannabe by name.

Who would do that?

Oliver Darcy, that's who.

CNN’s @oliverdarcy spent the week calling Ticketmaster, Live Nation as well as multiple event venues demanding to know why they would allow @TuckerCarlson to speak. https://t.co/1szU30tflR — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 13, 2024

Dude needs a real job or a hobby.

Wow.

Check out what Darcy wrote about the upcoming tour:

Ticketmaster is linking arms with right-wing extremists, boosting their ability to reach mainstream audiences and profiting off their dangerous and hateful rhetoric ahead of the November election. The ticketing sales giant is the distributor of the forthcoming live speaking tour from Tucker Carlson, who announced plans this week to crisscross the country with a 15-city arena tour, inviting fellow conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene to join him along the way. On the Ticketmaster website, Carlson is referred to as “the leading voice in American politics” and “an alternative to corporate media dedicated to telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear.” While it is hard to imagine that Ticketmaster conjured this glowing description of Carlson itself, it is remarkable the company would approve it and promote it on its site.

See what we mean? Total a-hole.

Darcy is certainly worthy of ire, but the real culprit is @CNN here ... for continuing to pass him off as a "journalist" instead of a lobbyist.



Since when is lobbying for censorship the proper role of a "journalist?"



CNN really is Media Matters TV. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) June 13, 2024

We wear it like a badge of honor. pic.twitter.com/lMxNEzk3Rz — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 13, 2024

Yup, a lot of us do:

He once tried to tattle on me to a fellow writer who he thought was my boss. When he found out he'd have to talk directly to me about his issue WITH me and not just whine to a man he hoped was somehow in charge of me and who could deal with me, he ran. https://t.co/aac8MzPYQh pic.twitter.com/ItOldBhtD9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 13, 2024

Ahem.

Reading this, this editor misses Greg Pollowitz all over again. He was the absolute best of us, guys.

He's a sad, obsessed little man. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 13, 2024

Pretty sure it's a qualification to work for CNN.

