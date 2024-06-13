Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

We can't help but notice how often the Democrats fighting against school choice actually went to private school. It is a painful reminder that teacher's unions own the Democrats ... period the end. For example, the Democrat babbling about how public school teachers are the reason he's living his dream?

Advertisement

He went to private school.

So the only way public school teachers are actually helping him live his dream is by making donations to his campaign via the teacher's unions.

Once again, Corey DeAngelis was good enough to call him out:

Chair of Texas House Democrats: "Because of our great Texas public school teachers, I am living my dream."



He sends his kids to a private school.



He also went to a private school. pic.twitter.com/074kkVAdiz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2024

Now, for whatever reason, Gen-Z influencer Olivia Julianna felt the need to jump in here:

What y’all consistently fail to realize is that none of us care if you went to or send your kids to private schools— I just don’t want my tax dollars paying for it!



You want your kids to get a private education, YOU pay for it! https://t.co/Skp8B60ihg — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) June 13, 2024

Awwww, but she's more than happy to force everyone to pay off her and other's student loan debt.

OOF.

So much oof.

Talk about a faceplant.

And yes, that's her.

It’s okay when they do it. — Ginny (@ginkates) June 13, 2024

Hypocrites, through and through — The Libertarian Muslim (@notwokeMuslim) June 13, 2024

Always.

Holy smokes, this one left a mark. — Nik Berlin 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) June 13, 2024

Bigly.

======================================================================

Related:

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked



'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY

LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

=======================================================================