Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on June 13, 2024
AngieArtist

We can't help but notice how often the Democrats fighting against school choice actually went to private school. It is a painful reminder that teacher's unions own the Democrats ... period the end. For example, the Democrat babbling about how public school teachers are the reason he's living his dream?

He went to private school.

So the only way public school teachers are actually helping him live his dream is by making donations to his campaign via the teacher's unions.

Once again, Corey DeAngelis was good enough to call him out:

Now, for whatever reason, Gen-Z influencer Olivia Julianna felt the need to jump in here:

Awwww, but she's more than happy to force everyone to pay off her and other's student loan debt.

OOF.

So much oof.

Talk about a faceplant.

And yes, that's her.

Always.

Bigly.

======================================================================

